A TOWN council has urged people to report acts of vandalism after two of its facilities were defaced.
Bodmin Town Council says its skate park facility, which had been rebuilt in recent times and a bus stop it owns at Five Ways, adjacent to St Mary’s Church had been defaced, at a cost to local precept payers.
It said the vandalism at the skate park comes amid recent incidents of anti-social behaviour at community facilities it own, with their estates team having to spend time repairing, clearing up and cleaning the mess left behind.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “We are in the process of repairing Five Ways bus stop following vandalism.
“Priory skate park is one of our most enjoyed spaces and our teams put a lot of effort into making sure it is clean, tidy and safe for everyone to enjoy.
“Unfortunately, we have had incidents of vandalism and anti-social behaviour at the skate park.
“Our team have had to spend time repairing, clearing up and cleaning the mess left behind.
“We ask that everyone enjoys and uses our parks responsibly and please report any acts of vandalism or anti-social behaviour to the police.”