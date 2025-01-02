CORNWALL Council has launched a consultation into the potential closure of one of its services which supports vulnerable individuals throughout the county.
Cornwall residents are being invited to have their say on the proposed closure of the handyperson service, which helps disabled people and older people with small repairs and minor adaptations.
Cornwall Council has proposed the closure ‘ due to increased demand and rising costs’, and as such want to hear local thoughts on the potential closure of the service.
Cornwall Council cabinet lead for housing, Cllr Olly Monk said: “This is a discretionary service, which, although customers are charged a fee, is generating a loss of £170,000 a year.
“We’re working hard to protect frontline services wherever we can by seeing how we can deliver them in different and more cost-effective ways.
“We think it makes sense to signpost people to alternative solutions, such as our adult social care services who provide assistance with the installation of handrails, grab rails and other minor adaptations free of charge, where people are eligible. Some voluntary organisations also provide similar help, as well as other independent handyperson businesses.
“We want to hear from everyone this affects now and may affect in the future, and we are open to hearing alternative ideas, as well as how the closure of the service might impact you.”
The consultation will close on Sunday, January 12, though any proposed changes are not likely to take place until April 2025.
Residents can have their say on the closure via the council’s consultation via: ww.cornwall.gov.uk/council-news/communities-and-housing/residents-invited-to-have-their-say-on-proposed-closure-of-handyperson-service/
A paper copy of the survey can also be requested if necessary by calling: 0300 123 1118
