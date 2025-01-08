The yellow weather warning for sleet and snow in Devon and Cornwall has been escalated to an amber.
The Met Office is advising that a spell of snow will result in travel disruption on Wednesday (January 8) afternoon and evening.
The weather could lead to travel delays with stranded vehicles and passenger; power cuts potentially affected mobile phone coverage and a chance of rural communities being cut off. Delays and cancellation of rail and air travel are likely.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Sleet and snow is expected to continue this afternoon and evening with accumulations of 2-5 cm on high ground above 150 metres, and up to 10 cm above about 250 metres, leading to some travel disruption.
“The sleet and snow will ease from the west during the first part of Wednesday night (December 8).
“It is safer not to drive in these conditions, but if you need to make an essential journey, consider alternative forms of transport, to keep you and others safe.
“If you must drive, do this more safely by: using dipped headlights; accelerating gently, using low revs and changing to higher gears as quickly as possible; starting in second gear to help with wheel slip; maintaining a safe and steady speed, keeping distance from other vehicles; using a low gear to go downhill, avoiding braking unless necessary; steering into skids, not taking your hands of the wheel, and avoiding slamming on brakes.
“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.
“If isolated due to snow, follow these simple steps to keep safe and well: keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night; turn off electrical heaters and put out your fire before going to bed; ensure pets are safe by keeping them warm and comfortable; prevent frozen pipes by opening kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing; stay indoors, wrap up warm and close internal doors to keep the heat in.
If support is needed call the British Red Cross Support Line on 0808 196 3651.
Help to protect vulnerable people that you know including older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone; they may need support with food and medical supplies. If you are worried about your health or that of somebody you know, ring NHS 111.