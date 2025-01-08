RESIDENTS in and around Torpoint will have the chance learn more about plans for a new state-of-the-art 3G football pitch at the town’s Community College.
The proposed facility, which will cost in the region of £750,000 to complete, aims to provide students and local residents with a modern space to enjoy sport, promote healthy lifestyles and strengthen community ties.
Tomorrow (Thursday, January 9), Torpoint Community College are inviting those who live within the town and its surrounding area to share their views at a public planning consultation, where details of the project will be on show and questions can be asked.
A planning application for the project, which will be situated at the Community College in Trevol Road, has already been submitted to Cornwall Council with a decision expected to be made by the end of February.
In the meantime, Ian Smart, Business Manager for Torpoint Community College, is finalising a lengthy grant application form to the Football Foundation, who are expected to provide the majority of funding towards the project.
Other stakeholders involved include Torpoint Town Council, who have earmarked up to £80,000 in funding dependent upon other grant funding being secured, Torpoint & Rame Active Community Network, Cornwall Football Association and Plymouth YMCA.
A further £85,000 had already been secured from Cornwall Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy.
As well as waiting for a decision from planners next month, a decision on the Football Foundation application is expected some time in April. Should all go to plan, Mr Smart confirmed that they would hope to get a spade in the ground later this year.
If built, the new pitch would measure 73m x 46m with perimeter fencing, acoustic fencing, hardstanding areas, storage container, floodlights, an access path and associate bund.
“Torpoint has very few leisure facilities and this will significantly enhance and improve the provision in the Torpoint and Rame area,” said Mr Smart. “It will provide an opportunity, not just for the existing football teams, but also for other kinds of health and well-being activities,
“We know there is a strong following for football within Torpoint and Rame, but there is really very few facilities for them to use, especially all year round. I think this will be a welcome addition to the area.
“What has been a long-term aspiration of the community is suddenly becoming more of a reality.”
Whilst there appears to be plenty of support for the creation of the new pitch, residents who live within close proximity to the Community College have already registered their objections with Cornwall Council.
Issues such as noise pollution, light pollution, environmental impact and proposed bund have all been raised in a number of submissions made.
One resident wrote: “Having lived alongside the school for over 40 years, we are used to the noise, particularly during the lunch period when lots of students congregate close to my fence. However, this is constrained to school opening periods, the new facility will be available seven days a week from 8am to 10pm with not only noise, but light pollution to contend with.”