We asked Cllr Andy Virr if he felt he had been put in an “impossible position” as was suggested at the meeting. He didn’t reply directly to that but said: “I have met with local residents concerned about the impact of moving the terminus stop for the Go Cornwall 25 bus service. I understand the decision from the bus company is due to the need for a larger bus to manage capacity along the route. This has compounded an already difficult reversing manoeuvre required by the bus driver at the Safe Harbour bus stop, raising significant safety concerns by the bus operator.