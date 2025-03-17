STAFF and volunteers at the National Trust’s Cotehele Estate have once again worked their magic, handcrafting a breathtaking blaze of colour for their annual daffodil displays.

With skill, creativity and a deep respect for tradition, they have carefully arranged hundreds of vibrant blooms to transform the historic house and gardens into a golden celebration of spring.

Visitors enjoying this year's bounty of daffodils at Cotehele in Cornwall. (National Trust Images Steve Haywood)

There are over 300 varieties of daffodil on the Cotehele estate, which form part of the Tamar Valley's market gardening history. Flowers grown in the valley could be picked, packed onto trains and be on sale in London's flower markets within 12 hours at the height of the industrial age.

Visitors can enjoy the festival between March 15-18, whilst the daffodils will be at their best until the end of the month.

Staff and volunteer gardeners at Cotehele working on this year's daffodil arch. (Credit National Trust Images Steve Haywood)
The gardening team at Cotehele working on this year's daffodil arch. (Credit National Trust Images Steve Haywood)
A child enjoys spring at Cotehele in Cornwall. (National Trust Images Steve Haywood)
One of the gardening team at Cotehele working on this year's daffodil arch (National Trust Images Steve Haywood)