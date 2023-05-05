WITH the weather looking less than perfect this weekend one community in South East Cornwall has decided to prepare for the inevitable and rearrange their Coronation plans.
Darite near Liskeard have announced that with the weather not "looking so hot" they have decided to move their Coronation Celebration event from the field to the local hall.
It will still go ahead on the same day, Monday, May 7, with all the same fun activities — just under cover.
A spokesperson said: "Afternoon all. As the weather isn't looking so hot, or even dry on Monday, we'll now be holding our Coronation Celebration in the hall, not the field. There'll still be activities for the children, and we'll still have a beer/Pimm's tent for the adults. There might even be a hot dog or two available. The hall will be open between 1pm to 4pm, so have a lovely weekend and hope to see you then!"