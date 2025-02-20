Hugh Rayment-Pickard, Co-Director of The PTI said of the event: “The PTI Leadership Symposium is a vital space for school leaders to engage in nourishing talks and conversations, and to openly share challenges and strategies that improve teaching and learning. Thanks to the generosity of players of People’s Postcode Lottery, over 100 headteachers from across the country had the opportunity to collaborate, develop long-term approaches to raising standards, and inspire one another to create lasting change in their respective schools.”