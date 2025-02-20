SOME of Cornwall’s teachers have been exploring the principles of effective school leadership at a recent event.
For the 14th year, education charity The PTI hosted their Leadership Symposium. Funds raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery enabled 109 headteachers to attend the annual event.
The 2025 Leadership Symposium provided headteachers with a unique opportunity to participate in seminars with experienced school leaders and explore the principles of effective school leadership. Attendees had the chance to discuss key issues they face, share insights and build lasting connections with passionate headteachers from across the country.
For this year’s event, three headteachers (Jack Horwell, Tregadillett Community Primary School; Ben Towe, Stoke Climsland School; and Simeon Royle, Mounts Bay Academy) from the county were in attendance, meeting other professionals and hearing from some expert speakers.
This year’s Leadership Symposium also featured an esteemed lineup of expert speakers, whose contributions sparked vital discussions about the future of teaching, leadership, and innovation in schools.
Hugh Rayment-Pickard, Co-Director of The PTI said of the event: “The PTI Leadership Symposium is a vital space for school leaders to engage in nourishing talks and conversations, and to openly share challenges and strategies that improve teaching and learning. Thanks to the generosity of players of People’s Postcode Lottery, over 100 headteachers from across the country had the opportunity to collaborate, develop long-term approaches to raising standards, and inspire one another to create lasting change in their respective schools.”
Funding raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery supports the expansion of The PTI’s Leadership Programmes and other events and programmes across the country. The Leadership Symposium is part of an ongoing professional development pathway for school leaders built from a national network of heads and teacher leaders seeking to make the greatest impact within their school.