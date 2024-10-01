CORNWALL’S residents have received more than £180,000 worth of support from a local charity to assist during the cost of living crisis.
The Cost of Living Crisis Fund has been a lifeline to the people it supports. This year, Cornwall Community Foundation (CCF) based at Lawhitton received more than £180,000 in Household Support Funding to distribute to local organisations to assist individuals in need.
Since receiving the funding, CCF has awarded 47 grants from the fund to groups serving their communities. This money then went towards food vouchers for families, helping with utility costs, and providing essential items to those in need.
One group receiving funding was Whole Again Communities CiC (WAC), which aims to provide a safe space for everyone, free healthy meals, and wellbeing support.
They have also been able to hold an ‘Open House’ four days a week, serving over 100 meals a day to families and pensioners. Being aware of the financial struggles these households were facing, they applied for a Cost of Living Crisis Fund grant so that they could take the pressure off individuals. They were awarded £1,960.18.
Recently, WAC has been supporting a family whose home was burnt to the ground. A single mother of three boys, was at home when their tumble dryer caught fire in the middle of the night. While the family were able to make it out safely, their home was gone and they did not have insurance to cover the loss.
With the Cost of Crisis Living Fund, WAC was able to help the family get back on their feet. Money from the fund went towards household necessities like a washing machine, duvets and pillows to help them move forward and furnish their new home.
Lizzie Sullivan, CEO and founder of Whole Again Communities, said: “Stories like this one are heartbreaking. The family’s eldest child almost didn’t make it and hurt his wrist getting out of the burning house, and they sadly lost the dog who did alert them to the fire.”
“We’re so glad that thanks to the support of these funds and organisations like our own, families in crisis can find support in their local community.”
Tamas Haydu, CEO of Cornwall Community Fund, added: “In trying times like these, we really come to appreciate the difference grants can make in the lives of individuals and families. Whether it’s those who have been needing to choose between keeping their family warm or fed, or those who are recovering from a traumatic event. It is amazing to see the wide range of groups sharing this funding across Cornwall.” Cornwall
Community Foundation has grants open all year round and seek to support and encourage community groups and projects across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.