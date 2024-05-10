THE next generation of Cornwall’s superstars have been selected to benefit from a new initiative.
A budding scientist, manufacturing engineer and mining geologist have become the first recipients of the brand new Young & Talented Cornwall Spirit of Trevithick Award.
The initiative has been created to help Cornwall’s brightest young minds in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) kick-start their careers and achieve their potential.
The funding and mentorship scheme champions the innovators of tomorrow.
Recipients are matched with an established Cornwall-based company or innovator for invaluable expert advice and given access to a cash award of up to £2,000 for the development of a particular project or piece of equipment.
Lily Butler, aged 17 from Helston, is among the talented trio.
The award will support her as she travels to Thailand to represent Camborne Science and International Academy at an international science competition and fair.
Constantine’s Arthur Axe aged 14 has his sights on a career in advanced manufacturing and is exploring aerodynamic principles while studying at Penryn College.
For Naomi Watson, aged 22 from Penryn the award moves her one step closer to studying a mine ventilation course in America.
The Spirit of Trevithick Award is the latest initiative of Young & Talented Cornwall, The Lord Lieutenant’s Fund which since 2005 has provided grants of over £400,000 to budding stars of tomorrow across a wide range of skills areas.
As well as supporting youngsters showing outstanding promise in STEM, over 30 grants have also been handed out to 14 to 23-year-olds with impressive potential in everything from surfing and swimming to music and performing arts.
This includes Ocearna Bela-Reis Peres, aged 17, from Launceston, who is a member of the surfing England junior squad. Chloe Scott, 20, from Bugle who is a national indoor and outdoor under-16 archery champion.
Blake Silver, 14, from Newquay, Cornwall’s number one under-14 tennis player. Rugby player Elizabeth Hirons, 15, from Torpoint, has been selected for Exeter Chiefs and Exeter College Academy.
Terry Miller, 18, from Port Isaac, currently holds the European title for Ocean Ski and Surf Life Saving Skills.
Dancer and choreographer Ivy Kirk,16, from Perranuthnoe is part of Cornish theatre group Wildworks.
Musician, Amy Krensa, 23, from Lynher, athlete Cara Ruby Ellis, 15, from Falmouth, dancer Casey Drewry, 16 from Pool and Tehidy and skeet shooter Denzil Grose, 18, from Bugle.
Other recipients include fencer Elger Swinscow, 18, from Constantine, acrobat gymnast Ella-Grace Atkinson Townsend, 15, from Truro, musician Eva Reid, 17, from Falmouth, para-athlete Fabio Zamparelli, 20 from Truro and pool player Hayden Joel Mills, 17, from St Stephen.
Cyclist Holly Jayne Tregear, 14, from Penwith, musician Imogen Timmins, 21, from Constantine, BMX racer Isabella Rowe, 13, from Mount Hawke and ariel hoop performer Jaia Peppiatt, 16, from St Agnes.
Competitive swimmer Leo Solly, 14, from Lostwitiel, squash player Lewis Vintin, 15, from Truro, musician and film director Luther Clayton from Altarnun and musical theatre performer Arulvasagam, 17, from Liskeard, tennis player Matthew Upton, 17, from Carharrack and athlete Naomi Hawkins, 14, from Feock.
Dancer Pheobe Louise Latimer, 16, from Par, athlete Poppy Northcott, 17, from Rame, surfer Rosie Edwards, 19, from Rame, Olympic style recurve archer Saffron Lily Knowles, 14, from St Austell as well as singer, dancer and actor Seren Mae Davis, 14, from Saltash.
The latest Young & Talented Cornwall recipients came together at a celebratory presentation evening at the Penryn Campus of Exeter University where they were congratulated by Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho, Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall who heads up the initiative.
Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho said: “We have been running the Young & Talent Cornwall Awards for almost 20 years and in that time we have supported so many dazzlingly talented young people, including sportswomen from Helen Glover to Molly Caudrey.
“The latest 36 recipients have such ability and potential and I am honoured to be able to help them on their way, with the support of our generous sponsors and partners.
“As the very first recipients of our Spirit of Trevithick Award, Lily, Arthur and Naomi in particular are trailblazers. They are following in the footsteps of Cornwall’s great innovators and carving a new path which will enrich their own futures as well as Cornwall’s.”
Ian Jones, CEO of Goonhilly Space Station and curator of the Spirit of Trevithick Award, added: “I had the pleasure of chairing the panel assessing applications and was overwhelmed by the quality, passion and ambition that shone through.
“Supporting young people today is an investment in tomorrow. It is a joy to help nurture talents in the STEM space and evolve passions and interests.”