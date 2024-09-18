Cornwall Council has unveiled the next phase of 20mph speed reductions in built-up areas.
This latest and third phase effects the Cornwall Gateway area including Rame Peninsula, Saltash, Tideford, Trematon, Landrake and St Germans.
A reduced scheme is being implemented following the public consultation on the proposals to decrease the speed limit which Cornwall Council said received strong local support.
In Saltash, it was decided to keep the 30mph speed limit to support traffic flow in three areas: Callington Road, the eastern end of St Stephens Road, and the northern end of Church Road.
In Landrake, Pound Hill was added to the scheme in response to concerns that it is used as a regular pedestrian route.
Cornwall Cllr for Saltash Trematon and Landrake division, Martin Worth, said: “The new 20mph speed limit zones will be rolled out in Saltash during the start of October 2024. This is to complete the manifesto pledge to improve local road safety, particularly for pedestrians, by introducing 20mph limits.
“This pledge was made by the Cornwall Council Conservative administration to consult with residents and where agreed, deliver the new limits in towns and parishes.”
Sustrans will be working in collaboration with Cornwall Council to deliver a community-focused package of engagement activities to coincide with the roll-out of the 20s plenty scheme.
Project officers will work in schools to deliver classroom and playground sessions including scooter and cycle skills sessions, assemblies and active travel initiatives. They will also have resources to hand out to schools.
Community and workplace settings are also being target with led walks and cycle rides to improve fitness and wellbeing, cycle confidence sessions, bus info sessions, workplace challenges and active travel roadshows.
Cornwall Council transport portfolio holder Connor Donnithorne said: “Limiting speeds to 20mph where people walk, live and play means that our communities benefit from streets that are safer, healthy, green and liveable.
“Although the police can and will enforce the new speed limits, road safety is something we all have responsibility for so whether you live in a 20mph zone or travel through one, please respect our communities by sticking to the speed limit so we can all play a part in helping each other to live well.”
Objections received during the 20s plenty consultation mostly highlighted the extended journey times, driver frustration and the lack of evidence over perceived benefits to safety and air quality.
The countywide rollout of 20s plenty is estimated to cost £4m; the Department for Transport says that a fatal collision costs the tax payer £2.25m in real costs.
Speed was recorded as a contributory factor in 189 collisions across Cornwall between 1st January 2020 and 31st December 2022. All of these were within areas with a 30mph limit.