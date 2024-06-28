IN an extraordinary display of courage and community spirit, 10 members of the Newell's Travel team set about an activity which could be best described as ‘extreme team building’.
The travel agent employees completed a charity skydive, soaring through the skies above in support of Cornwall Air Ambulance, a vital local charity whose airborne services provide vital lifesaving transport to those critically ill or injured.
The team's original fundraising target of £7,000 was not only met but surpassed, with an astounding £9,400 raised by the Cornish travel company’s employees ahead of their event. This impressive achievement adds to the £2,200 they had already raised earlier this year, bringing their total donations supporting their chosen charity to £11,600.
The Cornwall Air Ambulance is a lifeline for many in the region, providing critical emergency medical services and saving countless lives. The funds raised by the Newell's Travel team will go a long way in supporting the operations and services of this essential organisation, ensuring they can continue their vital work.
Julia Jeffery, Corporate Fundraising Officer at Cornwall Air Ambulance, said: “We’d like to say a massive well done and thank you to everyone who took part in the charity skydive, taking to the skies is a very fitting way to help raise money to keep your helicopter flying!
“The fantastic amount that the team raised will go towards making sure the crew can continue to help those who are critically ill or injured across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, in their greatest moment of need. We are incredibly grateful to Newell’s Travel for all their support and fundraising over the past year, which in total could fund several potentially lifesaving missions.”
Bryony Penberthy, Regional Sales Manager of Newell's Travel, expressed her pride in the team's efforts: "I am incredibly proud of our team for their dedication and bravery. Their commitment to supporting Cornwall Air Ambulance is truly inspiring. This organisation plays a crucial role in our community, and we are honoured to contribute to their mission."
The Newell's Travel team is already looking forward to future fundraising initiatives.