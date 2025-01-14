A TEACHER from Cornwall has been banned from teaching for life after having a sexual relationship with a student.
During a misconduct hearing with the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA), Lucy Lapthorne, a teacher from Cornwall, was banned from teaching after being found to have engaged in a sexual relationship with a student.
During the hearing, Mrs Lapthorne stated that “very regrettably sexual activity happened over a few sporadic occasions”, and that her actions of blurring boundaries caused the sexual situation which was “criminal, unjustifiable and inexcusable”.
The panel heard that despite being spoken to about setting boundaries between herself and the student, Mrs Lapthorne ‘continued to engage in a sexual relationship’ with the individual.
Mrs Lapthorne even received a caution from Devon and Cornwall Police regarding the relationship.
The TRA went on to determine that: "acts of kissing the student and having sex with that student were, by their nature, sexual" adding that "on the balance of probabilities, Mrs Lapthorne’s conduct was sexually motivated".
In a written statement, Mrs Lapthorne expressed that she feels “truly ashamed” of the effect of her actions and understands how her actions may have negatively impacted the student’s “social, emotional, mental, physical wellbeing and development”. Mrs Lapthorne submitted that she has ‘grown considerably’ as a person and that “words cannot truly express the level of” her remorse, as she is deeply sorry.
The panel noted that Mrs Lapthorne presented as having ‘a degree of insight and remorse into her actions’, however it ultimately concluded that this commentary was more indicative of her being forced to reflect on her offending conduct after the students reported it.
The panel also considered the risk of repetition of the kinds of behaviour underpinning this matter. The panel was not satisfied that there was no risk of repetition of behaviour of this nature from Mrs Lapthorne. They concluded that due to her inability to identify what specifically triggered her to embark on a sexual relationship, there was an ongoing risk that Mrs Lapthorne could fall into a similar pattern of behaviour if the situation were to arise again in the future.
During the hearing, the panel was of the view that if the student had not reported the misconduct, Mrs Lapthorne “would not have shown any insight or remorse on the basis of her own initiative.”
Following the extensive hearing, Sarah Buxcey of the TRA, was responsible for making a decision with regards to the incident.
She stated:” I have to determine whether the imposition of a prohibition order is proportionate and in the public interest. In considering that for this case, I have considered the overall aim of a prohibition order which is to protect pupils and to maintain public confidence in the profession.”
In her conclusion, Ms Buxcey said: "Lucy Lapthorne is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England. Furthermore, in view of the seriousness of the allegations found proved against her, I have decided that Mrs Lapthorne shall not be entitled to apply for restoration of her eligibility to teach."