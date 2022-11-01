Cornwall takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Cornwall takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty
Tuesday 1st November 2022 9:42 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Tamar Spice, a takeaway at Tamar Express Ltd, 3a Brunel Heights, Fore Street, Saltash was given the score after assessment on October 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Cornwall's 400 takeaways with ratings, 292 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.