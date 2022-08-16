Cornwall takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Cornwall takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell  
Tuesday 16th August 2022 7:29 am
Central Grill, a takeaway at New Central Grill, 3 Central Square, Newquay, Cornwall was given the score after assessment on July 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Cornwall's 389 takeaways with ratings, 280 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

