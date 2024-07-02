ATHLETES of all ages from across Cornwall gathered at Callywith College in Bodmin to receive this year’s awards from the GLL Sport Foundation (GSF).
Worth nearly £70,000, the awards included financial, training, rehabilitation and wellbeing support for 116 talented athletes across 13 different sports. 85 per cent of them receive no additional sports funding, 56 per cent are under 21 and 27 per cent are under 16.
GLL runs nine leisure centres on behalf of Cornwall Council and VIP guests on the night included councillors, council officers and representatives from Active Cornwall, Mencap and Cornwall Swimming Association.
Survivor 23 star and adaptive surf legend Pegleg Bennett, from Perranporth, was on hand to answer questions – as were para-dressage rider Fliss Marriott, from Bodmin, and aquabike champion Theresa Frost, from Newquay.
“It was a brilliant evening in a perfect venue,” said GLL community sport manager Karen Edmond. “In addition to presenting the awards, there were workshops on strength and conditioning, physiotherapy and nutrition.
“We’re very grateful to everyone who attended and made the occasion such a success. And that of course includes staff and students from Callywith College, whose help was invaluable.”
Full list of award winners
2024 Achievement Athletes
Fabio Zamparelli, 20, athlete
Charlotte Hicks, 21, shooting
Bo Rason, 18, athletics
Pegleg Bennett, 54, surfing
2024 Top Up Over 18 and Under 18 Athletes
Felicity Marriott, 41, equestrian
Samuel Jose, 22, athlete
Seren Wills, 14, climber
Tristan Babb, 15, modern pentathlon
2024 Talent Athletes
Logan Murray, 15, athletics
Willow Smith, 15, surfing
Alexander Babb, 13, modern pentathlon
Naomi Hawkins, 13, modern pentathlon
2024 Training Athletes
Steven Farnell, 52, triathlon
David Crawford, 36, triathlon
Isaac Murray, 20, athletics
Neil Tunstall, 61, athletics
Nikki Welch, 30, badminton
John Steadman, 45, triathlon
Helen Newton, 47, triathlon
Michael Edwards, 27, judo
Emilia Hoggett-Crisp, 15, surf lifesaving
Christopher Edwards, 25, judo
Robin Fitzhenry, 13, swimming
Lucy Cox, 31, triathlon
Samantha Day, 41, swimming
Cara Ellis, 15, athletics
Max Young, 13, swimming
Leo Solly, 14, swimming
2024 GSF Athletes
Megan Daniel, 13, swimming
Sarah Myford, 59, triathlon
Jonathan Colaco, 52, athletics
Fleur Jackson, 17, badminton
Lewis Stritch, 30, triathlon
Katie Daniel, 16, swimming
Theresa Frost, 68, triathlon
Poppy Luxton, 17, sailing
Alexander Caddy, 16, swimming
Michael Caddy, 13, swimming
Douglas Hague, 15, surf lifesaving
Frederick Hague, 13, surf lifesaving
Lewis Trubridge, 15, athletics
Other award recipients:
Charlotte Banfield - surfing
Benjamin Cabrera – canoeing
Abigail Birch – athletics
Tegan Blackford – surfing
Eva Blackford - surfing
Zak Clements – triathlon
Thomas Humphrey – judo
Caitlin Keaney – shooting
Nicholas Howes – fencing
Fay Dutfield-Horton – tennis
Jasmin Williams – sailing
Edie Price – swimming
Andy Bray – triathlon
Stephen Jarvis – athletics
Melissa King – surf lifesaving
Owen Pope – surf lifesaving
Kerensa Shaw – badminton
Jessica Shaw - badminton
Molly Roodhouse – surf lifesaving
Eve Sealy – triathlon
Jonathan Webb – triathlon
Sofiia Hrytsenko – tennis
Leigh Anderson-Sheard – surf lifesaving
Mark King – triathlon
Anna Cullen – triathlon
Kitty O’Halloran – sailing
Libby Harman – cycling
Annabelle Williams – surf lifesaving
Martin Wright – motor sports
Matthew Trewhella – triathlon
Zack Davis – triathlon
Bodhi Wills – climbing
Lisa Butterly – surf lifesaving
Beth Perkin – surf lifesaving
Archie Williams – surf lifesaving
Thomas Rosenfeld – triathlon
Andy Ferris – surf lifesaving
Megan Cumner – swimming
Declyn Bryne – judo
Connor Keeler – triathlon
Rosie Edwards – surf lifesaving
Jemma Mill – judo
Daisy Leigh – swimming
Serena Clarke – triathlon
Williams Davies – surf lifesaving
Darcey Lawrence – swimming
Ben Kent – triathlon
Emily Corrin – surf lifesaving
Jack Groves – surf lifesaving
Timothy Jones – swimming
Isabelle Leigh – surf lifesaving
Lilly Leigh - swimming
Sarah Anderson – surf lifesaving
Kate Mugleston – swimming
Katie Green – surf lifesaving
James Grogan – triathlon
Jay Williamson – cycling
Emily Mortlock – swimming
Neil Eddy – triathlon
Harrison Tamblyn – swimming
Nathaniel Tamblyn – swimming
Neive Tamblyn - athletics
Jacob Lamboll - athletics
Clare Gwennap – triathlon
David-Allan Reid – triathlon
Finley Thurman – athletics
Gregor Norster – athletics
Reen Bowden-Inoue – surfing
Millie Wood – surf lifesaving
Alice Hickson – free-diving
Ava Sutton – athletics
Ruan Coad – swimming
Josh Leigh – swimming
Tom Leigh - swimming