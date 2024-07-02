ATHLETES of all ages from across Cornwall gathered at Callywith College in Bodmin to receive this year’s awards from the GLL Sport Foundation (GSF).

Worth nearly £70,000, the awards included financial, training, rehabilitation and wellbeing support for 116 talented athletes across 13 different sports. 85 per cent of them receive no additional sports funding, 56 per cent are under 21 and 27 per cent are under 16.

GLL runs nine leisure centres on behalf of Cornwall Council and VIP guests on the night included councillors, council officers and representatives from Active Cornwall, Mencap and Cornwall Swimming Association.

Survivor 23 star and adaptive surf legend Pegleg Bennett, from Perranporth, was on hand to answer questions – as were para-dressage rider Fliss Marriott, from Bodmin, and aquabike champion Theresa Frost, from Newquay.

“It was a brilliant evening in a perfect venue,” said GLL community sport manager Karen Edmond. “In addition to presenting the awards, there were workshops on strength and conditioning, physiotherapy and nutrition.

“We’re very grateful to everyone who attended and made the occasion such a success. And that of course includes staff and students from Callywith College, whose help was invaluable.”

Full list of award winners

2024 Achievement Athletes

Fabio Zamparelli, 20, athlete

Charlotte Hicks, 21, shooting

Bo Rason, 18, athletics

Pegleg Bennett, 54, surfing

2024 Top Up Over 18 and Under 18 Athletes

Felicity Marriott, 41, equestrian

Samuel Jose, 22, athlete

Seren Wills, 14, climber

Tristan Babb, 15, modern pentathlon

2024 Talent Athletes

Logan Murray, 15, athletics

Willow Smith, 15, surfing

Alexander Babb, 13, modern pentathlon

Naomi Hawkins, 13, modern pentathlon

2024 Training Athletes

Steven Farnell, 52, triathlon

David Crawford, 36, triathlon

Isaac Murray, 20, athletics

Neil Tunstall, 61, athletics

Nikki Welch, 30, badminton

John Steadman, 45, triathlon

Helen Newton, 47, triathlon

Michael Edwards, 27, judo

Emilia Hoggett-Crisp, 15, surf lifesaving

Christopher Edwards, 25, judo

Robin Fitzhenry, 13, swimming

Lucy Cox, 31, triathlon

Samantha Day, 41, swimming

Cara Ellis, 15, athletics

Max Young, 13, swimming

Leo Solly, 14, swimming

2024 GSF Athletes

Megan Daniel, 13, swimming

Sarah Myford, 59, triathlon

Jonathan Colaco, 52, athletics

Fleur Jackson, 17, badminton

Lewis Stritch, 30, triathlon

Katie Daniel, 16, swimming

Theresa Frost, 68, triathlon

Poppy Luxton, 17, sailing

Alexander Caddy, 16, swimming

Michael Caddy, 13, swimming

Douglas Hague, 15, surf lifesaving

Frederick Hague, 13, surf lifesaving

Lewis Trubridge, 15, athletics

Other award recipients:

Charlotte Banfield - surfing

Benjamin Cabrera – canoeing

Abigail Birch – athletics

Tegan Blackford – surfing

Eva Blackford - surfing

Zak Clements – triathlon

Thomas Humphrey – judo

Caitlin Keaney – shooting

Nicholas Howes – fencing

Fay Dutfield-Horton – tennis

Jasmin Williams – sailing

Edie Price – swimming

Andy Bray – triathlon

Stephen Jarvis – athletics

Melissa King – surf lifesaving

Owen Pope – surf lifesaving

Kerensa Shaw – badminton

Jessica Shaw - badminton

Molly Roodhouse – surf lifesaving

Eve Sealy – triathlon

Jonathan Webb – triathlon

Sofiia Hrytsenko – tennis

Leigh Anderson-Sheard – surf lifesaving

Mark King – triathlon

Anna Cullen – triathlon

Kitty O’Halloran – sailing

Libby Harman – cycling

Annabelle Williams – surf lifesaving

Martin Wright – motor sports

Matthew Trewhella – triathlon

Zack Davis – triathlon

Bodhi Wills – climbing

Lisa Butterly – surf lifesaving

Beth Perkin – surf lifesaving

Archie Williams – surf lifesaving

Thomas Rosenfeld – triathlon

Andy Ferris – surf lifesaving

Megan Cumner – swimming

Declyn Bryne – judo

Connor Keeler – triathlon

Rosie Edwards – surf lifesaving

Jemma Mill – judo

Daisy Leigh – swimming

Serena Clarke – triathlon

Williams Davies – surf lifesaving

Darcey Lawrence – swimming

Ben Kent – triathlon

Emily Corrin – surf lifesaving

Jack Groves – surf lifesaving

Timothy Jones – swimming

Isabelle Leigh – surf lifesaving

Lilly Leigh - swimming

Sarah Anderson – surf lifesaving

Kate Mugleston – swimming

Katie Green – surf lifesaving

James Grogan – triathlon

Jay Williamson – cycling

Emily Mortlock – swimming

Neil Eddy – triathlon

Harrison Tamblyn – swimming

Nathaniel Tamblyn – swimming

Neive Tamblyn - athletics

Jacob Lamboll - athletics

Clare Gwennap – triathlon

David-Allan Reid – triathlon

Finley Thurman – athletics

Gregor Norster – athletics

Reen Bowden-Inoue – surfing

Millie Wood – surf lifesaving

Alice Hickson – free-diving

Ava Sutton – athletics

Ruan Coad – swimming

Josh Leigh – swimming

Tom Leigh - swimming