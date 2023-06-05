Stand-out local businesses have had their work recognised as the Muddy Stiletto Awards 2023 enters its next stage of voting.
Lifestyle platform Muddy Stilettos are hosting their yearly competition, hoping to find some of the best businesses in the country.
From art galleries to wedding photographers, the competition has highlighted some of the best that Cornwall has to offer.
In the Cornish Times area, there were a total of 23 nominations across 14 categories. One of the businesses nominated is Freda’s, a peanut butter producer based in St Neot.
Back in 2016, founders Lisa and Andrew Newsham embarked on the holiday of a life time, venturing around New Zealand in a camper van called Freda. Lovers of peanut butter, they looked for some artisan brands on shelves across the country and they were impressed with what they found. A revival of great quality nut butters there that were a million miles from the palm oil and refined sugar-loaded offerings to be found in UK supermarkets. From there, the seed had been sown, the pair had the idea to produce their own exciting flavours. After a year of trial and error, Freda’s was born, five flavours made their way to independent stores across Cornwall and Devon.
Ever since, the brand has gone from strength to strength, winning a number of awards and of course being nominated for this year’s Muddy Stiletto Awards within the Best Local Food/Drink Producer category.
With regional finals concluding this week, national finals get underway from July 6, which will hope to find the ‘best of the best’ that the country has to offer in each category.
A full list of those nominated in our area include:
- Byre Gallery – Best Art Gallery
- The Garrison Gallery – Best Bar
- The Old Bookshop – Best Bookshop
- Shrew Books – Best Bookshop
- Talland Bay Hotel – Best Boutique Stay (Under 30 Rooms)
- Colins Bridal – Best Bridal Store
- Tea & Leighs – Best Cafe
- China Fleet Country Club – Best Day Spa
- Porfell Wildlife Park & Sanctuary – Best Family Attraction
- Bodmin Jail – Best Family Attraction
- Louise Hick, OneFitWarrior - Best Fitness Instructor
- Hannah Hepton, Fiero Fitness – Best Fitness Instructor
- Liv Powell, Get Bodmin Fit – Best Fitness Instructor
- Saltash Bakery – Best Local Food/Drink Producer
- Cornish Sourdough Bakery – Best Local Food/Drink Producer
- Freda’s – Best Local Food/Drink Producer
- Elysian Hair – Best Hair Salon
- Rosie & Flo – Best Jeweller
- Tea & Leighs – Best New Lifestyle Start-UP
- Looe Land Train – Best New Lifestyle Start-UP
- Charlotte Atherton – Best Wedding Photographer
- Avalen Farm Country Weddings – Best Wedding Venue
You can find out more information about the awards on Muddy Stilettos website: cornwall.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/