Back in 2016, founders Lisa and Andrew Newsham embarked on the holiday of a life time, venturing around New Zealand in a camper van called Freda. Lovers of peanut butter, they looked for some artisan brands on shelves across the country and they were impressed with what they found. A revival of great quality nut butters there that were a million miles from the palm oil and refined sugar-loaded offerings to be found in UK supermarkets. From there, the seed had been sown, the pair had the idea to produce their own exciting flavours. After a year of trial and error, Freda’s was born, five flavours made their way to independent stores across Cornwall and Devon.