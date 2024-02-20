CORNWALL is set to be battered by twelve hours of heavy rain tomorrow.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning between midnight and 12pm on Wednesday, February 21.
It comes amid a spell of Atlantic weather systems bringing spells of heavy rain to the region in recent weeks.
The weather forecast for tomorrow, Wednesday, February 21 indicates a near-certain probability of persistent heavy rain spells throughout the morning, with the inclement weather set to ease somewhat in the afternoon, where dry spells are interspersed with a lower-probability of occasional showers throughout the afternoon and into the evening.
It’s not set to end there, though; the forecast for the following day, Thursday, February 22 indicates a good possibility of heavy rain showers throughout the day, with it likely to ease off slightly towards the afternoon.
The Met Office advise the following in their yellow weather warning: “Heavy rain may result in some flooding and disruption on Wednesday morning.
“Spray and flooding on roads will make journey times longer and some interruption to power supplies and other services
“A few homes and businesses may be flooded with bus and train services affected with journeys taking longer.”