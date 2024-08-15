THE RSPCA centre at St Columb that helps to rehabilitate and re-home animals has expanded.
The Venton Centre at Quoit has a new educational building and an additional kennel block, which will be followed by upgrading the existing facilities.
The educational building is for specialist staff to hold classes and sessions for a variety of applications including, general pet care for schoolchildren through to behavioural sessions for dog handlers.
A RSPCA spokesperson said: “The new buildings are now nearing completion and will be ready for occupation shortly.
“What has been pleasing is the number of children and young people taking advantage of the educational sessions held regularly.
“Plus have the chance to walk with the dogs and puppies, socialise with cats and kittens, meet the rabbits, guinea pigs and other residents in small animals plus take part in group sessions organised by our trained members of staff to learn more about animal and pet care in general and the specific needs that are required for a family pet.
“The new kennel block will increase resident capacity in excess of 40 and, bearing in mind that many dogs and cats are here through no fault of their own, but have been subjected to cruelty and abuse so are not available for rehoming until their respective court cases have been resolved, the need for further accommodation has never been more urgent.
“Phase two will upgrade the existing accommodation. This increase in capacity means more volunteers are needed to assist with routine tasks involving all aspects of the centre so, if anyone can spare a few hours a week and care for all animals, please contact the centre or let the receptionists know and they will let you have the application forms.
“The new education building will be available for multiple uses but primarily for our specialist staff to hold courses including animal care and behavioural training plus classroom sessions for schoolchildren who may wish to pursue a career in animal welfare.
“These facilities will be available throughout the year. Once the buildings have been completed the secure dog exercise paddock will be available again for members of the public to let their dogs run and chase toys in a totally secure environment and grooming sessions are always available.
“The open days at weekends for viewing by appointment those dogs and cats ready to find a forever home will also continue and the centre will soon be able to host fund raising events again so please keep an eye out for details of anything upcoming which will mean fun for all the family and their pets.”
The only accommodation for staff on site is for the resident manager and the staff member on rota for 24-hour cover at weekends.