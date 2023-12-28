Cornwall's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 4am September 23 2023 to 6am March 23 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell contraflow for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. Variable speed restrictions.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am March 28 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm January 2 to 4am January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Tolvaddon to Avers lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8am to 4pm on January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Temple Tor to Callywith lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm January 4 to 6am January 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Colliford Lake lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 7pm January 8 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple lane closure for surveys.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.