Cornwall's motorists will have 13 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm November 10 2024 to 6am January 3 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Plusha - no access to right hand lane exit slip road.
• A30, from 8pm October 20 2024 to 11pm January 19 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton to Carland - 24hr lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
And a further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm January 3 to 6am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both directions Millpool, lane closures for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7.30am January 6 to 5pm January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Turfdown to Carminow Roundabout used a diversion route for Cornwall Council.
• A30, from 9am to 4pm on January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Colliford Lake - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 9pm January 6 to 6am January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Penhale to Summercourt lane closures for BT works.
• A30, from 7pm January 7 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Kennards entry slip road closure and convoy working for resurfacing, diversion eastbound to Launceston and return.
• A30, from 9am to 4pm on January 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Avers - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 9am to 4pm on January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bolventor - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 8pm January 10 to 6am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Carminow Cross to Turfdown - carriageway closure for re-surfacing works, diversion for westbound, via Turfdown Road, Lostwithiel Road, Priory Road, diversion for eastbound, is above in reverse.
• A38, from 7pm January 13 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 7pm January 13 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Innis Downs to Bodmin carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via A389 and A38 to Callywith for A30 traffic or Carminow for A38 traffic.
• A30, from 9pm January 13 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Chiverton Cross to Avers carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion for light vehicles via B3277, minor road through Blackwater and A3047, HGV diversion via A390, A39, A393 and A3047.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.