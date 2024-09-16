Cornwall's motorists will have 19 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm August 27 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Colliford lake, lane closure for technology works.
• A30, from 7pm September 1 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Fivelanes lane closures/convoy working for resurfacing, No right turn to Trevell 02/09/24 - 07/09/24.
• A30, from 6am September 9 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers junction, Redruth, exit slip lane closures for structure maintenance works, No access to A3047 from eastbound, exit slip road. Diversion via Bassett Road to Tolvaddon and A3047, No access to Bassett Road from westbound, exit slip road.
• A38, from 6am September 5 to 8pm December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Notter Bridge contraflow and 40mph speed limit for drainage works, No right turn into/out of Notter Bridge. Diversions via Carkeel roundabout and Trerulefoot roundabout.
And a further 15 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7.30pm September 16 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel carriageway closures for maintenance works. , diversion via B3271.
• A30, from 8pm September 16 to 6am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Zelah to Carland Cross lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm September 16 to 6am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Fivelanes entry slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A30 eastbound to Kennards House.
• A30, from 8pm September 17 to 6am September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Trewint, lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm September 18 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas traffic signals for surveys.
• A30, from 7pm September 19 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Tolvaddon exit slip lane closures for Cornwall Council works.
• A30, from 7pm September 19 to 5am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Indian Queens lane closures for carriageway sweeping.
• A30, from 8pm September 23 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell lane closures for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A38, from 8pm September 23 to 6am September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Liskeard to Menheniot, lane closure for carriageway improvements.
• A38, from 8pm September 25 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Trerulefoot to Menheniot, lane closure for carriageway improvements.
• A30, from 7pm September 26 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fivelanes lane closure for resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm September 26 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tavistock Road to Pennygillam - lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 10pm September 26 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton to Carland Cross, lane closure installed by EE (access to antenna in lay-by).
• A38, from 8am to 10am on September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Glynn Valley traffic signals for BT works.
• A30, from 7pm September 30 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Longrock Bypass lane closure for Cornwall Council works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.