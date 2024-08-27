Cornwall's motorists will have 17 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 17 closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm August 27 to 6am August 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, between Launceston and Liftondown lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7.30pm August 27 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel carriageway closures for maintenance works. , diversion via B3271.
• A30, from 8pm August 27 to 6am September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Colliford lake, lane closure for technology works.
• A30, from 8pm August 29 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Plusha lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm August 30 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Camborne to Tolvaddon, lane closure for drainage works.
• A38, from 8am to 10am on September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Glynn Valley traffic signals for BT works.
• A30, from 7pm September 1 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Fivelanes lane closures/convoy working for resurfacing, No right turn to Trevell 02/09/24 - 07/09/24.
• A30, from 10pm September 1 to 4am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Avers junction, Redruth, exit slip road closure for South West Water works, diversion via A30 eastbound to Chiverton Cross and return.
• A30, from 7pm September 2 to 6am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers junction, Redruth exit slip lane closures for Cornwall Council maintenance works.
• A30, from 8pm September 3 to 6am September 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Fivelanes exit slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A30 westbound to Bolventor and return.
• A30, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 both directions Landrake to Stoketon Cross carriageway closure for drainage works, eastbound, light vehicle diversion via A390 from Island Shop junction, Liskeard and A388 to Carkeel; reverse for westbound, HGV diversion via A30 from Bodmin and A388.
• A38, from 6am September 5 to 8pm December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Notter Bridge contraflow and 40mph speed limit for drainage works, No right turn into/out of Notter Bridge. Diversions via Carkeel roundabout and Trerulefoot roundabout.
• A30, from 8pm September 8 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Avers junction, Redruth, exit slip road closure for structure maintenance works, diversion via A30 eastbound to Chiverton Cross and return.
• A30, from 8pm September 8 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Avers junction, Redruth, exit slip road closure for structure maintenance works, diversion via A30 westbound to Tolvaddon, A3047, Dudnance Lane and Wilson Way.
• A30, from 6am September 9 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers junction, Redruth, exit slip lane closures for structure maintenance works, No access to A3047 from eastbound, exit slip road. Diversion via Bassett Road to Tolvaddon and A3047, No access to Bassett Road from westbound, exit slip road.
• A30, from 8pm September 9 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Zelah lane closures for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm September 9 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Fivelanes exit slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A30 westbound to Bolventor and return.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.