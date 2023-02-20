Cornwall's motorists will have 24 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm February 15 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fivelanes to Plusha lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions St Erth to Newtown Roundabout closed for carriageway surfacing works. Access maintained for local residents. Diversion via B3301, B3302 and A394.
• A30, from 8pm February 6 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carland Cross lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am December 16 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 19 closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A38, from 9am February 20 to 4pm February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Lower Clicker lane closures for maintenance works.
• A38, from 7pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Moorswater lane closure for safety barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Crowlas to St Erth two-way signals for drainage.
• A30, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 between Chiverton Cross and Carland Cross traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 7pm February 21 to 5am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bodmin Bypass lane closure for Instalcom.
• A30, from 8pm February 21 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Victoria lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A38, from 8pm February 22 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Carkeel lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A30, from 9pm February 22 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Cardinham to Temple - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 7pm February 23 to 7am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Polmarkyn, Trerulefoot traffic signals for National Grid works.
• A30, from 8pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Lanhydrock to Carminow lane closure for structure maintenance.
• A30, from 9pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Lewannick to Plusha lane closure for barrier repair.
• A30, from 7pm February 27 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) carriageway closures for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.
• A30, from 7pm February 27 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fivelanes to Two Bridges lane closure/convoy working for resurfacing, No overnight access to/from Blackhill Quarry, junction 13/03/23 - 20/03/23.
• A38, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Moorswater to Lower Clicker - lane closure with convoy working including Island Shop eastbound, entry slip road closed, diversion via A38 westbound, exit at Dobwalls, turn and join A38 eastbound, at Looe Mills to continue journey.
• A30, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas traffic signals and convoy working for signing works.
• A30, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carminow Cross to Cardinham carriageway closures for resurfacing works. Diversion route via A38 and Old Callywith Road to Helland jct.
• A30, from 7pm February 28 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Loggans Moor to St Erth - lane closure and traffic signals for electrical works.
• A30, from 8pm February 28 to 6am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Callywith to Helland convoy works for resurfacing works.
• A30, from 8pm February 28 to 6am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Helland entry and exit slip road closures and westbound, right turn ban for resurfacing works. Eastbound, exit diversion via Cardinham and return westbound to Callywith and Old Callywith Road. Eastbound, entry diversion via Old Callywith road to Callywith, junction to join A30. Westbound, traffic diverted to Callywith and Old Callywith Road.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.