Cornwall's motorists will have 31 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 5am March 3 to 7pm March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Avers - lane closure for bridge works.
• A38, from 8.30pm March 3 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Dobwalls to Turfdown, near Bodmin, carriageway closures for resurfacing, westbound, diversion via A390, B3269, B3268 and Turfdown Road. Reverse for eastbound, light vehicles, 18T weight restriction on eastbound, A390 at Lostwithiel, eastbound, HGV diversion via Carkeel Rbt, A30, A388.
• A30, from 8pm March 3 to 6am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carland Cross exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion for Truro traffic via A30 eastbound to Mitchell and return, diversion for Newquay traffic via A30, A3076, A3058.
• A30, from 7pm November 10 2024 to midnight, March 31 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Plusha - no access to right hand lane exit slip road.
• A30, from 11pm January 19 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Carland to Chiverton - 24hr lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 9am March 3 to 5pm April 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): B3288 (Old A30) both directions Carland to Boxheater carriageway closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion westbound, via A3076, A3058, A392, A3075, B3285 and return to B3288 (old A30) eastbound, diversion the same but in reverse.
• A38, from 7pm January 13 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A38, from 8pm February 25 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 6am January 14 to 8pm September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
And a further 22 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm March 10 to 6am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Island Shop exit and entry slip road closures for electrical works, diversion for exit slip road via Trerulefoot and return, diversion for entry slip road westbound to Twelvewoods and return.
• A30, from 7pm March 11 to 5am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Summercourt to Mitchell, lane closure for drainage works.
• A38, from 7pm March 11 to 6am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Trerulefoot to Liskeard, lane closure and convoy for carriageway repairs.
• A30, from 8pm March 11 to 6am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Treswithian exit slip closed for horticultural works, diversion via Loggans Moor and return.
• A38, from 8pm March 11 to 6am March 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Moorswater exit slip road and westbound, entry slip road closures for electrical works, diversion for exit slip road via Island Shop junction, A390 and B3254, diversion for entry slip road via B3254 and A390 to Island Shop.
• A38, from 8pm March 12 to 6am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Island Shop exit and entry slip road closures for electrical works, diversion for entry slip road eastbound, via Trerulefoot and return, diversion for exit slip road westbound to Twelvewoods and return.
• A30, from 7pm March 13 to 6am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Launceston to Liftondown lane closure/convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm March 13 to 5am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Summercourt to Fraddon, lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm March 14 to 4am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Bolventor - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 8pm March 15 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Trewint to Fivelanes carriageway closure between the slips, for barrier works, diversion via the Trewint exit slip and Fivelanes entry slip to rejoin A30.
• A30, from 4am March 16 to 6am March 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Trewint to Fivelanes 24hr lane closure preventing access to right hand turn for Plusha for barrier works.
• A30, from 4am March 16 to 6am March 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Polyphant to Fivelanes 24hr lane closure preventing access to right hand for Plusha for barrier works.
• A30, from 8pm March 16 to 6am March 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Kennards House to Fivelanes carriageway closure for barrier works, diversion via A395 West, A39 South, A389 South, A38 south and rejoin A30 at Bodmin.
• A38, from 7pm March 17 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Tideford to Trerulefoot, lane closure for carriageway repairs.
• A38, from 8.30pm March 17 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Twelvewoods to Turfdown carriageway closed for routine maintenance, westbound, diversion via A390, B3269, B3268 and Turfdown Road. Reverse for eastbound, light vehicles, 18T weight restriction on eastbound, A390 at Lostwithiel.
• A38, from 7pm March 18 to 6am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Island Shop entry slip road closure for verge works, diversion via A390, B3254 and Moorswater.
• A38, from 8pm March 18 to 6am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Tideford to Landrake multi way signals for electrical works.
• A38, from 7pm March 19 to 6am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Liskeard to Dobwalls, lane closure for carriageway repairs.
• A30, from 7pm March 20 to 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers junction, Redruth exit slip lane closures for Cornwall Council maintenance works.
• A38, from 8pm March 20 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Island Shop exit and entry slip roads closed for Cornwall Council works. Exit slip diversion via A38 westbound to Twelvewoods Roundabout and return to exit. Entry slip diversion via A38 eastbound to Trerulefoot Roundabout and return.
• A30, from 8pm March 21 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions St Erth Rbt to Canon's Town, Multiway traffic lights for resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm March 24 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Carminow Cross roundabout lane closure to facilitate Cornwall Council closure of the A38 local authority network. Includes diversion on the A30 from Carminow Cross to Innis Downs junction.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.