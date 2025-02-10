Cornwall's motorists will have 39 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And 11 of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm February 7 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Polyphant right turn lanes closed and Two Bridges to Treburseye lane closures and convoy working for resurfacing, No access to A38 westbound, from unnamed roads between Kennards and Polyphant, diversion for eastbound, slip road via Kennards and return, diversion for westbound, slip road via Five Lanes and return.
• A30, from 8pm January 27 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chybucca exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A30 eastbound to Carland Cross, turn and return westbound to Chybucca.
• A30, from 8pm January 13 to 6am March 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): B3288 (Old A30) both directions Boxheater to Henver Lane carriageway closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion westbound, via B3285, Henver Lane and return to B3288 (Old A30), eastbound, diversion is the same but in reverse.
• A30, from 7pm November 10 2024 to midnight, March 31 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Plusha - no access to right hand lane exit slip road.
• A30, from 11pm January 19 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Carland to Chiverton - 24hr lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A38, from 7pm January 13 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A38, from 6am January 14 to 8pm September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
And a further 31 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm February 10 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Lanivet entry slip road closed for horticulture works. Includes lane closure on the main carriageway. Diversion via the A30 westbound to the Victoria junction, to turn and return eastbound.
• A30, from 7pm February 10 to 6am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Carland exit slip road - multi-way traffic signals on roundabout for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A38, from 8pm February 10 to 6am February 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 both directions Trerulefoot to Liskeard carriageway closures for carriageway improvements, westbound, diversion via A374, A387, B3252 and rejoin A38, eastbound, diversion via A390, A388 and rejoin A38.
• A30, from 8pm February 10 to 6am February 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon exit slip closed for LED upgrade, diversion via Avers.
• A30, from 9am to 3pm on February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Hayle Bypass - lane closure for signage works.
• A30, from 7pm February 11 to 6am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Loggans Moor Rbt, lane closure for resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm February 11 to 6am February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Summercourt to Indian Queens, lane closure for resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm February 11 to 6am February 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon entry slip closed for LED upgrade, diversion via Treswithian.
• A30, from 8pm February 12 to 6am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier lane closure for LED upgrade.
• A30, from 8pm February 12 to 6am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Cardinham, lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 8pm February 12 to 6am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions St Erth - two-way signals for electrical works.
• A30, from 6pm February 13 to 5am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Newtown Roundabout lane closures with traffic signals for BT works.
• A30, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Tolvaddon exit slip closed for LED upgrade, diversion via Treswithian.
• A30, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Avers, junction - lane closure for horticulture works.
• A30, from 8pm February 13 to 4am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Highgate Hill to Victoria - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Kennards entry slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion eastbound to Launceston and return.
• A38, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Liskeard to Trerulefoot, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion via, A390, A388 and re-join A38.
• A38, from 7pm February 14 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Tideford to Trerulefoot, lane closure for carriageway repairs.
• A30, from 8pm February 14 to 4am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Victoria - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm February 17 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Scorrier exit slip road closure for Cornwall Council works, diversion via A30 westbound to Avers, junction and A3047.
• A30, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton to Mitchell - carriageway closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion eastbound, via A3075, A392, A3058 to re-join A30 at Summer Court or via A3076 to Mitchell. Westbound, diversion, same in reverse.
• A30, from 8pm February 18 to 6am February 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Treswithian exit slip closed for LED upgrade, diversion via Tolvaddon.
• A30, from 7pm February 19 to 6am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Trebyan, lane closure for surveys.
• A30, from 8pm February 19 to 6am February 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Treswithian exit and entry slip closed for LED upgrade, diversion for entry via Tolvaddon and return, diversion for exit via Loggans Moor and return.
• A30, from 7pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Penhale, lane closure for surveys.
• A30, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions Longrock, lane closure for LED upgrade.
• A30, from 7pm February 21 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bolventor, lane closure for surveys.
• A38, from 8pm February 21 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Tideford to Trerulefoot carriageway closure, for Horticultural works, diversion via B3249 and A374.
• A38, from 7pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Island Shop - lane closure for horticulture works.
• A38, from 7pm February 24 to 6am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Tideford to Trerulefoot, multiway rolling traffic lights for Wildanet broadband works.
• A38, from 8pm February 24 to 6am February 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Trerulefoot to Liskeard carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion via A374, A387, B3252 and rejoin A38.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.