• A30, from 7pm February 7 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Polyphant right turn lanes closed and Two Bridges to Treburseye lane closures and convoy working for resurfacing, No access to A38 westbound, from unnamed roads between Kennards and Polyphant, diversion for eastbound, slip road via Kennards and return, diversion for westbound, slip road via Five Lanes and return.