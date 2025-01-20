Cornwall's motorists will have 43 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And 12 of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 11 closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6am January 6 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Notter Bridge 40mph speed limit for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm January 18 to 6am January 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): CONTINGENCY A38 both directions Landrake to Stoketon Cross carriageway closure for drainage works, eastbound, light vehicle diversion via A390 from Island Shop junction, Liskeard and A388 to Carkeel; reverse for westbound, HGV diversion via A30 from Bodmin and A388.
• A38, from 7pm January 17 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Doublebois, lane closure with traffic lights for horticulture works.
• A30, from 7pm January 14 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Polyphant right turn lanes closed and Two Bridges to Treburseye lane closures and convoy working for resurfacing, No access to A30 westbound, from unnamed roads between Kennards and Polyphant, diversion for eastbound, slip road via Kennards and return, diversion for westbound, slip road via Five Lanes and return.
• A30, from 8pm January 14 to 6am January 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Chiverton exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A30 westbound, exit at Scorrier, A3047, Wheat Busy loop, B3277.
• A30, from 8pm January 14 to 6am January 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A30 eastbound, exit at Chybucca, B3284, A3075.
• A30, from 8pm January 13 to 6am February 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): B3288 (Old A30) both directions Boxheater to Henver Lane carriageway closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion westbound, via B3285, Henver Lane and return to B3288 (Old A30), eastbound, diversion is the same but in reverse.
• A30, from 7pm November 10 2024 to midnight, March 31 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Plusha - no access to right hand lane exit slip road.
• A30, from 11pm January 19 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Carland to Chiverton - 24hr lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A38, from 7pm January 13 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A38, from 6am January 14 to 8pm September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
And a further 32 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm January 20 to 6am January 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Pennygillam entry slip closed for LED upgrade, diversion for entry via Kennards House.
• A38, from 8pm January 20 to 6am January 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Liskeard to Trerulefoot, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion via, A390, A388 and re-join A38.
• A30, from 9pm January 20 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Redruth lane closure for barrier repair.
• A38, from 7pm January 21 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Island Shop to Moorswater, lane closure for horticulture works.
• A30, from 8pm January 21 to 4am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Colliford lake to Bolventnor, lane closure for barrier works.
• A38, from 8am to 4pm on January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Moorswater to Island Shop, mobile lane closures for survey works.
• A38, from 9am January 22 to 3pm January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38, to the east of Bodmin, traffic lights for South West Water works.
• A30, from 9am to 4pm on January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Island Shop to Pennygillam Launceston, lane closure for barrier works.
• A30, from 7pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tavistock Road to Kennards convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Launceston to Liftondown lane closure/convoy working for resurfacing.
• A38, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Turfdown roundabout - lane closure with ring management on roundabout for re-surfacing works.
• A38, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker exit and entry slip roads closure for carriageway improvements, diversion via, entry slip via local road and exit A38 to Trerulefoot Rbt and return.
• A30, from 8pm January 23 to 4am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Avers to Tolvaddon, lane closure for barrier works.
• A38, from 7pm January 24 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Turfdown to Twowatersfoot two-way signals for horticulture works.
• A30, from 7pm January 24 to 6am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tavistock Road to Kennards lane closure and convoy working for resurfacing.
• A38, from 8pm January 24 to 6am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Island Shop exit slip road closed, for barrier works, diversions via A38 westbound to Twelvewoods Rbt and return.
• A30, from 8pm January 24 to 4am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Temple Tor to Cardinham Down, lane closure for barrier works.
• A30, from 6am January 27 to 5pm January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bodmin to Temple, lane closure drainage works.
• A38, from 8pm January 27 to 6am January 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Trerulefoot to Liskeard carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion via A374, A387, B3252 and rejoin A38.
• A30, from 8pm January 27 to 6am January 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Five Lanes exit and entry slip closed for LED upgrade, diversion for exit via Cannaframe, diversion for entry via Kennards House.
• A30, from 8pm January 27 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chybucca exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A30 eastbound to Carland Cross, turn and return westbound to Chybucca.
• A30, from 9am January 28 to 4pm January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Longrock Bypass - lane closure for survey works.
• A30, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Mitchell exit slip closed for LED upgrade, diversion for exit via Penhale.
• A30, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Bolventor to Preeze Cross - lane closures for safety barrier repair.
• A38, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 both directions Liskeard to Trerulefoot, lane closures (including filter lane for Lower Clicker) for carriageway improvements, diversion for filter lane to next, junction and return.
• A30, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Trebursye exit slip road closure for National Grid works, diversion via A30 westbound to Kennards House and E Park.
• A38, from 7pm January 30 to 7am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Landrake to Tideford traffic lights for South West Water works.
• A30, from 8pm January 30 to 6am January 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Redruth-Avers exit and entry slip closed for LED upgrade, diversion for exit via Chiverton, diversion for entry via Tolvaddon.
• A30, from 7pm February 3 to 6am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Treburseye to Kennards carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion westbound, on E Park to Kennards.
• A30, from 7pm February 3 to 7am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth to Canonstown used a diversion for Cornwall Council works.
• A38, from 7pm February 3 to 6am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Notter to Tideford, multiway rolling traffic lights for Wildanet broadband works.
• A30, from 8pm February 3 to 6am February 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Redruth-Avers exit and entry slip closed for LED upgrade, diversion for entry via Chiverton, diversion for exit via Tolvaddon.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.