• A30, from 7pm January 14 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Polyphant right turn lanes closed and Two Bridges to Treburseye lane closures and convoy working for resurfacing, No access to A30 westbound, from unnamed roads between Kennards and Polyphant, diversion for eastbound, slip road via Kennards and return, diversion for westbound, slip road via Five Lanes and return.