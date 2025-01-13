Cornwall's motorists will have 27 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And seven of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm January 7 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Kennards entry slip road closure and convoy working for resurfacing, diversion eastbound to Launceston and return.
• A30, from 8pm October 20 2024 to 11pm January 19 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton to Carland - 24hr lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A38, from 6am January 6 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Notter Bridge contraflow and 40mph speed limit for drainage works, No right turn into/out of Notter Bridge. Diversions via Carkeel roundabout and Trerulefoot roundabout.
• A30, from 7pm November 10 2024 to midnight, March 31 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Plusha - no access to right hand lane exit slip road.
And a further 23 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 9am to 4pm on January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple, lane closure for barrier works.
• A38, from 7pm January 13 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 aastbound, Dobwalls to Moorswater, lane closures for horticulture works.
• A38, from 7pm January 13 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 7pm January 13 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Innis Downs to Bodmin carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via A389 and A38 to Callywith for A30 traffic or Carminow for A38 traffic.
• A30, from 8pm January 13 to 4am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Highgate Hill to Victoria - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 8pm January 13 to 6am February 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): B3288 (Old A30) both directions Boxheater to Henver Lane carriageway closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion westbound, via B3285, Henver Lane and return to B3288 (Old A30), eastbound, diversion is the same but in reverse.
• A30, from 11pm January 13 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Chiverton Cross to Avers carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion for light vehicles via B3277, minor road through Blackwater and A3047, HGV diversion via A390, A39, A393 and A3047.
• A38, from 6am January 14 to 8pm September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
• A30, from 9am to 4pm on January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Pennygillam, lane closure for barrier works.
• A38, from 9am to 3pm on January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Catchfrench to Menheniot, lane closure for sign works.
• A30, from 7pm January 14 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Polyphant right turn lanes closed and Two Bridges to Treburseye lane closures and convoy working for resurfacing, No access to A30 westbound, from unnamed roads between Kennards and Polyphant, diversion for eastbound, slip road via Kennards and return, diversion for westbound, slip road via Five Lanes and return.
• A30, from 8pm January 14 to 6am January 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Chiverton exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A30 westbound, exit at Scorrier, A3047, Wheat Busy loop, B3277.
• A30, from 8pm January 14 to 6am January 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A30 eastbound, exit at Chybucca, B3284, A3075.
• A30, from 9.30am January 16 to 4pm January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Kennards House exit slip lane closure for Cornwall Council.
• A38, from 7pm January 17 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Doublebois, lane closure with traffic lights for horticulture works.
• A30, from 11pm January 19 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Carland to Chiverton - 24hr lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm January 20 to 6am January 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Pennygillam entry slip closed for LED upgrade, diversion for entry via Kennards House.
• A38, from 8pm January 20 to 6am January 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Liskeard to Trerulefoot, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion via, A390, A388 and re-join A38.
• A38, from 8am to 4pm on January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Moorswater exit slip closure, including mobile lane closures for survey works, diversion via next, junction Island Shop (A390).
• A38, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker exit and entry slip roads closure for carriageway improvements, diversion via, entry slip via local road and exit A38 to Trerulefoot Rbt and return.
• A38, from 8pm January 27 to 6am January 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 westbound, Trerulefoot to Liskeard carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion via A374, A387, B3252 and rejoin A38.
• A30, from 8pm January 27 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chybucca exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A30 eastbound to Carland Cross, turn and return westbound to Chybucca.
• A30, from 8pm January 27 to 6am January 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Five Lanes exit and entry slip closed for LED upgrade, diversion for exit via Cannaframe, diversion for entry via Kennards House.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.