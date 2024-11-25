Cornwall's motorists will have 46 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm November 24 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Avers junction, Redruth, exit slip road closure for structure maintenance works, diversion via A30 eastbound to Chiverton Cross and return.
• A30, from 7pm November 12 to 11.59pm November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas, traffic lights installed by Wildanet.
• A30, from 7pm November 20 to 6am November 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Pennygillam junction, Launceston, entry slip road closure and convoy working for resurfacing, diversion via A30 eastbound to Tavistock Road junction.
• A30, from 6am September 9 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers junction, Redruth, exit slip lane closures for structure maintenance works, No access to A3047 from eastbound, exit slip road. Diversion via Bassett Road, No access to Bassett Road from westbound, exit slip road. Diversion via A3047.
• A30, from 7pm November 18 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Loggans Moor to Chiverton Cross lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm November 11 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fraddon to Highgate, lane closure for electrical works.
• A38, from 6am September 5 to 8pm December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Notter Bridge contraflow and 40mph speed limit for drainage works, No right turn into/out of Notter Bridge. Diversions via Carkeel roundabout and Trerulefoot roundabout.
• A30, from 7pm November 10 2024 to 6am January 3 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Plusha - no access to right hand lane exit slip road.
• A30, from 8pm October 20 2024 to 11pm January 19 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton to Carland - 24hr lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
And a further 37 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7am November 25 to 4.30pm December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Liskeard, lane closures for Horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm November 25 to 6am November 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): B3288 (Old A30) both directions Carland Cross. 2-way signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 7pm November 25 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Summercourt used as a diversion for Cornwall Council closure of B3275 Ladock Valley.
• A38, from 7pm November 25 to 6am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dobwalls entry and exit slip roads closed for resurfacing works. Entry slip diversion via minor road through Dobwalls. Exit slip diversion via A38 westbound to Twelvewoods Roundabout.
• A30, from 8pm November 25 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carminow Cross exit slip road closed for carriageway resurfacing works. Diversion via A30 eastbound to Cardinham and return to exit at Callywith.
• A30, from 7pm November 27 to 6am November 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Avers, lane closure for inspection works.
• A30, from 8am to 5pm on November 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Old A30 both directions near Four Burrows Farm - 2-way signals for National Grid works.
• A30, from 7pm November 28 to 4am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Summercourt to Mitchell, lane closure for sign works.
• A30, from 7pm November 28 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Liftondown to Pennygillam junction, Launceston, carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via A388, Hurdon Road and Link Road.
• A30, from 7pm November 28 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, St Erth Rbt, lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm November 28 to 5am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Loggans Moor to St Erth carriageway closed for National Grid works. Diversion via B3301 through Hayle. Partial closure of Loggans Moor Roundabout, eastbound, traffic on Carwin Rise diverted via A30 eastbound to Treswithian, junction and minor road through Roseworthy and Connor Downs.
• A30, from 7pm November 29 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Treswithian entry slip closure including lane closure/convoy working on main A30 for resurfacing, diversion via A30 to Tolvaddon and return.
• A30, from 7pm November 29 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Connor Downs lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm November 29 to 5am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Loggans Moor to St Erth carriageway closed for National Grid works. Diversion via B3301 through Hayle. Partial closure of Loggans Moor Roundabout, eastbound, traffic on Carwin Rise diverted via A30 eastbound to Treswithian, junction and minor road through Roseworthy and Connor Downs.
• A30, from 8am December 2 to 11pm December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Tolvaddon to Treswithian diversion for National Grid.
• A30, from 9am to 3pm on December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Plusha - lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 7pm December 2 to 6am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Roseworthy, lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm December 2 to 6am December 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Treburseye junction, Launceston, exit slip road closure and convoy working for resurfacing, diversion westbound to Kennards and return on E Park.
• A30, from 8pm December 2 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A30 eastbound, exit at Chybucca, B3284, A3075.
• A30, from 8pm December 2 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Chiverton exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A30 westbound, exit at Scorrier, A3047, Wheat Busy loop, B3277.
• A30, from 8pm December 2 to 6am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Carminow Cross to Turfdown - carriageway closure for re-surfacing works, diversion for westbound, via Turfdown Road, Lostwithiel Road, Priory Road, diversion for eastbound, is above in reverse.
• A30, from 8pm December 2 to 5am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Bolventor - lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 7pm December 3 to 6am December 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Highgate exit slip road closed for Horticulture, diversion westbound to Fraddon and return.
• A30, from 7pm December 3 to 6am December 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm December 3 to 7am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Canon's Town traffic signals for National Grid works.
• A38, from 7pm December 3 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 8pm December 3 to 5am December 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Island Shop to Lower Clicker - lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 7pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin Bypass lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Launceston to Liftondown lane closure/convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm December 5 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Treburseye to Kennards carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion westbound, on E Park to Kennards.
• A30, from 7pm December 5 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bodmin Bypass lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm December 5 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Loggans Moor to Cambourne lane closure for Horticulture.
• A38, from 7pm December 5 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker lane closure and convoy for resurfacing works.
• A30, from 7pm December 6 to 6am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both directions Millpool, lane closures for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm December 9 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Colliford Lake, lane closure/convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm December 9 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Fivelanes, lane closures for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm December 9 to 6am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Highgate between exit and entry slip roads carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion via exit and entry slip roads.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.