Cornwall's motorists will have 27 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm November 11 to 6am November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Liftondown to Pennygillam junction, Launceston, carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via A388, Hurdon Road and Link Road.
• A30, from 7pm November 12 to 11.59pm November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas, traffic lights installed by Wildanet.
• A30, from 6am September 9 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers junction, Redruth, exit slip lane closures for structure maintenance works, No access to A3047 from eastbound, exit slip road. Diversion via Bassett Road, No access to Bassett Road from westbound, exit slip road. Diversion via A3047.
• A30, from 8pm November 11 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fraddon to Highgate, lane closure for electrical works.
• A38, from 6am September 5 to 8pm December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Notter Bridge contraflow and 40mph speed limit for drainage works, No right turn into/out of Notter Bridge. Diversions via Carkeel roundabout and Trerulefoot roundabout.
• A30, from 7pm November 10 2024 to 6am January 3 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Plusha - no access to right hand lane exit slip road.
• A30, from 8pm October 20 2024 to 11pm January 19 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton to Carland - 24hr lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
And a further 20 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm November 18 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Loggans Moor to Chiverton Cross lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 8.30pm November 18 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Twelvewoods to Turfdown carriageway closed for routine maintenance. Westbound, diversion via A390, B3269, B3268 and Turfdown Road. Reverse for eastbound, light vehicles, 18T weight restriction on eastbound, A390 at Lostwithiel.
• A30, from 9pm November 18 to 6am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Rose-an Grouse, multiway traffic lights installed by BT.
• A30, from 7pm November 19 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Bodmin to Lanivet used as a diversion route for Cornwall Council closure of the A391.
• A30, from 7pm November 20 to 6am November 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Pennygillam junction, Launceston, entry slip road closure and convoy working for resurfacing, diversion via A30 eastbound to Tavistock Road junction.
• A30, from 9am to 3pm on November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tolvaddon entry slip road - lane narrowing for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm November 22 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Avers junction, Redruth, exit slip road closure for structure maintenance works, diversion via A30 westbound to Tolvaddon, A3047, Dudnance Lane and Wilson Way.
• A30, from 8pm November 22 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Avers junction, Redruth, exit slip road closure for structure maintenance works, diversion via A30 eastbound to Chiverton Cross and return.
• A30, from 7pm November 25 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Summercourt used as a diversion for Cornwall Council closure of B3275 Ladock Valley.
• A38, from 7pm November 25 to 6am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dobwalls entry and exit slip roads closed for resurfacing works. Entry slip diversion via minor road through Dobwalls. Exit slip diversion via A38 westbound to Twelvewoods Roundabout.
• A30, from 8pm November 25 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carminow Cross exit slip road closed for carriageway resurfacing works. Diversion via A30 eastbound to Cardinham and return to exit at Callywith.
• A30, from 8am to 5pm on November 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Old A30 both directions near Four Burrows Farm - 2-way signals for National Grid works.
• A30, from 7pm November 28 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Liftondown to Pennygillam junction, Launceston, carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via A388, Hurdon Road and Link Road.
• A30, from 7pm November 28 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, St Erth Rbt, lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm November 29 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Treswithian entry slip closure including lane closure/convoy working on main A30 for resurfacing, diversion via A30 to Tolvaddon and return.
• A30, from 7pm November 29 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Connor Downs lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8am December 2 to 11pm December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Tolvaddon to Treswithian diversion for National Grid.
• A30, from 9am to 3pm on December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Plusha - lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 7pm December 2 to 6am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Roseworthy, lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm December 2 to 6am December 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Treburseye junction, Launceston, exit slip road closure and convoy working for resurfacing, diversion westbound to Kennards and return on E Park.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.