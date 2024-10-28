Cornwall's motorists will have 30 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 8pm October 7 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Liskeard to Lower Clicker, lane closure for carriageway improvements.
• A30, from 6am September 9 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers junction, Redruth, exit slip lane closures for structure maintenance works, No access to A3047 from eastbound, exit slip road. Diversion via Bassett Road, No access to Bassett Road from westbound, exit slip road. Diversion via A3047.
• A38, from 6am September 5 to 8pm December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Notter Bridge contraflow and 40mph speed limit for drainage works, No right turn into/out of Notter Bridge. Diversions via Carkeel roundabout and Trerulefoot roundabout.
• A30, from 8pm October 20 2024 to 11pm January 19 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton to Carland - 24hr lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
And a further 25 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8am October 28 to 4pm October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Newtown Roundabout to Eastern Green Roundabout - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm October 28 to 5am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Canon's Town to St Erth two-way signals for drainage.
• A30, from 7pm October 28 to 6am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland cross to Summercourt, lane closures/convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm October 28 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Chiverton closed between the exit and entry slip roads including lane closures on A30 for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via exiting at Chiverton and immediately re-joining the westbound, carriageway.
• A30, from 7pm October 29 to 6am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Summercourt to Fraddon, lane closures for resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm October 29 to 6am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Avers junction, Redruth, lane closure with switching for structure maintenance works.
• A30, from 8pm October 29 to 6am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Avers junction, Redruth, carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads for structure maintenance works, diversion via exit and entry slips.
• A30, from 8pm October 30 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Mitchell exit and entry slip roads closed for sweeping, exit slip road diversion eastbound to Fraddon and return, entry slip road diversion westbound to Carland Cross and return.
• A30, from 8am to 5pm on October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Callywith to Helland - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) works.
• A30, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton to Carland - lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 9am to 3pm on November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon entry Slip - lane narrowing for electrical works.
• A38, from 7am to 1pm on November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Tideford, traffic signals for BT works.
• A38, from 9am to 11am on November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Glynn Valley traffic signals for BT works.
• A38, from 7pm November 3 to 4am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Island Shop - lane closure for horticulture works.
• A38, from 7pm November 4 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A30, from 7pm November 4 to 6am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Castle-an-Dinas lane closure/convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm November 4 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton roundabout to Carland Cross roundabout - carriageway closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via old A30.
• A30, from 8pm November 4 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, SummerCourt to Bodmin Airfield - lane closures for horticulture.
• A30, from 8pm November 4 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Carland to Chiverton - lane closures for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple Tor to Colliford lake, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion via A389, A39 and A395 to rejoin A30.
• A30, from 7pm November 8 to 6am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Penhale exit and entry slip roads closed for horticulture works. Exit slip diversion via westbound to Summercourt, to turn and return eastbound. Entry slip diversion via A30 eastbound to Indian Queens, to turn and return westbound.
• A38, from 7am to 1pm on November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Two Waters Foot, traffic signals for BT works.
• A30, from 7pm November 11 to 6am November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Liftondown to Pennygillam junction, Launceston, carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via A388, Hurdon Road and Link Road.
• A38, from 7pm November 11 to 6am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A30, from 8pm November 11 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fraddon to Highgate, lane closure for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.