Cornwall's motorists will have 29 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 8pm October 7 to 6am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Liskeard to Lower Clicker, lane closure for carriageway improvements.
• A30, from 6am September 9 to 6am November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers junction, Redruth, exit slip lane closures for structure maintenance works, No access to A3047 from eastbound, exit slip road. Diversion via Bassett Road, No access to Bassett Road from westbound, exit slip road. Diversion via A3047.
• A38, from 6am September 5 to 8pm December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Notter Bridge contraflow and 40mph speed limit for drainage works, No right turn into/out of Notter Bridge. Diversions via Carkeel roundabout and Trerulefoot roundabout.
• A30, from 8pm October 20 2024 to 11pm January 19 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton to Carland - 24hr lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
And a further 24 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm October 21 to 6am October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Chiverton Cross lane closure/convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm October 21 to 4am October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bolventor - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 8pm October 21 to 4am October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Doublebois - two-way traffic lights for signage maintenance works.
• A30, from 8pm October 21 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Carland Cross exit slip road closed for chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A30 westbound, exit at Chiverton and return eastbound to Carland Cross.
• A30, from 7pm October 22 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Hayle Bypass traffic signals for resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm October 22 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Cockwells traffic signals for resurfacing.
• A38, from 7pm October 22 to 6am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Fletcherbridge, traffic lights installed by Wildanet.
• A30, from 7pm October 23 to 1am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Loggans Moor to Treswithian carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via Connor Downs.
• A30, from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Liftondown entry slip closure for electrical works, diversion via A388, A30 westbound to Pennygillam to rejoin A30 eastbound.
• A30, from 1am to 6am on October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Treswithian entry slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via A30 westbound to Loggans Moor.
• A30, from 7pm to 10pm on October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Innis Downs exit slip, carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via A38 to Victoria and return.
• A30, from 10pm October 24 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Innis Downs to Victoria carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via old A30.
• A30, from 7pm October 25 to 6am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Millpool lane closure/convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm October 25 to 5am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions St Erth to Loggans Moor carriageway closure for drainage, diversion via B3301 through Hayle.
• A30, from 8am October 28 to 4pm October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Newtown Roundabout to Eastern Green Roundabout - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm October 28 to 5am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Canon's Town to St Erth two-way signals for drainage.
• A30, from 7pm October 28 to 6am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland cross to Summercourt, lane closures/convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm October 28 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Chiverton closed between the exit and entry slip roads including lane closures on A30 for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via exiting at Chiverton and immediately re-joining the westbound, carriageway.
• A30, from 7pm October 29 to 6am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Summercourt to Fraddon, lane closures for resurfacing.
• A30, from 8am to 5pm on October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Callywith to Helland - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) works.
• A30, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton to Carland - lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A38, from 7am to 1pm on November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Tideford, traffic signals for BT works.
• A38, from 9am to 11am on November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Glynn Valley traffic signals for BT works.
• A30, from 7pm November 4 to 6am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Castle-an-Dinas lane closure/convoy working for resurfacing.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.