Cornwall's motorists will have 25 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm February 9 to 6am February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, eastbound, diversion via Blackwater, A3075 and B3285, westbound, diversion via B3285, A3075, Blackwater and A3047 to Avers junction.
• A30, from 7pm February 9 to 6am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Five Lanes exit slip closure for horticulture, diversion westbound to Jamaica Inn and return.
• A38, from 7pm February 5 to 6am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 4am September 23 2023 to 6am March 23 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell contraflow for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. Variable speed restrictions.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am March 28 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
• A30, from 7pm January 21 to 6am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Two Bridges exit and entry slip road closures for South West Water works. Picnic site and toilets will be closed, exit slip diversion via A30 westbound to Plusha, B3257 and minor road to Lewannick, entry slip diversion via minor roads to Plusha. Traffic wanting to travel eastbound, on the A30 will be diverted via Fivelanes.
And a further 19 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8am February 12 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Longrock Bypass carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via minor road through Longrock.
• A30, from 7.30pm February 12 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Longrock Bypass carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via minor road through Longrock.
• A30, from 9pm February 12 to 5am February 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Callywith to Carminow Cross carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion via A38 to Turfdown Roundabout, u-turn back to A30.
• A30, from 7pm February 13 to 6am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin to Innisdown lane closure for horticulture.
• A30, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Avers, lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 9am to 3pm on February 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bolventor lane closure for carriageway repairs.
• A30, from 6pm February 14 to 4am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Colliford Lake lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 7pm February 14 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin Bypass lane closure for barrier works.
• A38, from 8pm February 15 to 4am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Latchbrook traffic signals for carriageway repairs.
• A30, from 7pm February 19 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Boxheater (B3285) carriageway closures for improvement scheme, eastbound, diversion via Blackwater, A3075 and B3285, westbound, diversion via B3285, A3075, Blackwater and A3047 to Avers junction.
• A30, from 8pm February 19 to 6am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Callywith to Carminow carriageway closure for drainage works, diversion via A38.
• A30, from 6am February 20 to 9pm March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Callywith to Carminow lane closure and 50mph speed limit for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm February 20 to 6am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin to Innisdown lane closure for horticulture.
• A30, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Innisdown exit slip road closure for horticulture, diversion to Victoria and return.
• A30, from 8pm February 22 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Indian Queens lane closures for structure maintenance.
• A30, from 9am to 2pm on February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, St Erth lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm February 26 to 6am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Launceston entry slip road closure for horticulture, diversion eastbound to Tavistock Road and return.
• A30, from 9pm February 26 to 6am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Loggans Moor lane closure for horticultural works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.