Cornwall's motorists will have 20 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm February 6 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carland Cross lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am December 16 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 17 closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 7pm February 27 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Plusha lane closure for resurfacing.
• A30, from 7pm February 27 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) carriageway closures for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.
• A30, from 7pm February 27 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fivelanes to Two Bridges lane closure/convoy working for resurfacing, No overnight access to/from Blackhill Quarry, junction 13/03/23 - 20/03/23.
• A30, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carminow Cross to Cardinham carriageway closures for resurfacing works. Diversion route via A38 and Old Callywith Road to Helland jct.
• A30, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas traffic signals and convoy working for signing works.
• A38, from 8pm February 27 to 4am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Trethawle lane closure for sign repair.
• A38, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Moorswater to Lower Clicker - lane closure with convoy working including Island Shop eastbound, entry slip road closed, diversion via A38 westbound, exit at Dobwalls, turn and join A38 eastbound, at Looe Mills to continue journey.
• A30, from 9pm February 27 to 6am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Cannaframe lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm February 28 to 6am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Loggans Moor to St Erth - lane closure and traffic signals for electrical works.
• A30, from 8pm February 28 to 6am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Helland entry and exit slip road closures and westbound, right turn ban for resurfacing works. Eastbound, exit diversion via Cardinham and return westbound to Callywith and Old Callywith Road. Eastbound, entry diversion via Old Callywith road to Callywith, junction to join A30. Westbound, traffic diverted to Callywith and Old Callywith Road.
• A30, from 8pm February 28 to 6am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Callywith to Helland convoy works for resurfacing works.
• A38, from 8pm March 1 to 4am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Carkeel to Latchbrook - two-way signals for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm March 6 to 6am March 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Carland Cross carriageway closures for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, westbound, diversion via A3058 from Summercourt, A392 and A3075 to Chiverton Cross. Reverse for eastbound.
• A38, from 7pm March 7 to 7am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Island Shop, Liskeard exit slip road closure for National Grid works, diversion via A38 westbound to Dobwalls and return.
• A30, from 7pm March 10 to 6am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Boxheater (B3285) weekend carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075 and B3285.
• A30, from 7pm March 12 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Longrock Bypass lane closure for Cornwall Council works.
• A38, from 8.30pm March 13 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Dobwalls to Turfdown, near Bodmin, carriageway closures for routine maintenance, diversion via A390, B3269, B3268 and Turfdown Road.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.