Cornwall's motorists will have 20 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm October 20 2024 to 11pm January 19 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton to Carland - 24hr lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
And a further 19 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7.30am January 6 to 5pm January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Turfdown to Carminow Roundabout used a diversion route for Cornwall Council.
• A30, from 9am to 4pm on January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Colliford Lake - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 9pm January 6 to 6am January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Penhale to Summercourt lane closures for BT works.
• A30, from 7pm January 7 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Kennards entry slip road closure and convoy working for resurfacing, diversion eastbound to Launceston and return.
• A30, from 9am to 4pm on January 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Avers - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm January 8 to 6am January 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Fraddon exit and entry slip closed for horticultural works, diversion for exit via Highgate and return, diversion via entry Summercount and return.
• A30, from 9am to 4pm on January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bolventor - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm January 9 to 7am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas, traffic lights installed by South West Water.
• A30, from 8pm January 10 to 6am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Carminow Cross to Turfdown - carriageway closure for re-surfacing works, diversion for westbound, via Turfdown Road, Lostwithiel Road, Priory Road, diversion for eastbound, is above in reverse.
• A38, from 7pm January 13 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 7pm January 13 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Innis Downs to Bodmin carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via A389 and A38 to Callywith for A30 traffic or Carminow for A38 traffic.
• A30, from 11pm January 13 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Chiverton Cross to Avers carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion for light vehicles via B3277, minor road through Blackwater and A3047, HGV diversion via A390, A39, A393 and A3047.
• A30, from 7pm January 14 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Polyphant right turn lanes closed and Two Bridges to Treburseye lane closures and convoy working for resurfacing, No access to A38 westbound, from unnamed roads between Kennards and Polyphant, diversion for eastbound, slip road via Kennards and return, diversion for westbound, slip road via Five Lanes and return.
• A30, from 8pm January 14 to 6am January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Preeze Cross, lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm January 14 to 6am January 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Chiverton exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A30 westbound, exit at Scorrier, A3047, Wheat Busy loop, B3277.
• A30, from 8pm January 14 to 6am January 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton exit slip road closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion via A30 eastbound, exit at Chybucca, B3284, A3075.
• A30, from 9.30am January 16 to 4pm January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Kennards House exit slip lane closure for Cornwall Council.
• A30, from 11pm January 19 to 6am March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Carland to Chiverton - 24hr lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A38, from 8pm January 20 to 6am January 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Liskeard to Trerulefoot, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion via, A390, A388 and re-join A38.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.