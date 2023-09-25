Cornwall's motorists will have 22 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm September 11 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Stoketon Cross to Carkeel roundabout carriageway closures for resurfacing, diversion via local road and A388.
• A38, from 8pm September 11 to 5am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel carriageway closures for maintenance works. , diversion via B3271.
• A30, from midnight, April 2 to 11pm October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth used by GWR Railway Replacement Buses on St Erth to St Ives route.
• A30, from 4am September 23 2023 to 6am March 23 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell contraflow for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. Variable speed restrictions.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am March 28 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 16 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm September 25 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Glynn Valley traffic signals for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm September 25 to 5am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Highgate Hill - lane closure for inspection/surveys.
• A30, from 8pm September 25 to 5am October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 between Carland Cross and Mitchell traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm September 25 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Chybucca traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 7pm September 26 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Cockwells temporary traffic signals for carriageway patching works.
• A38, from 7pm September 26 to 6am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Island Shop lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 8pm September 26 to 4am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bolventor to Colliord Lake - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 7pm September 27 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Dobwalls to Moorswater lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A38, from 7pm September 27 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Clicker lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 9pm September 27 to 5am September 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Callywith to Carminow Cross carriageway closure for electrical works, diversion via A38 to Turfdown Roundabout, u-turn back to A30.
• A38, from 7pm September 28 to 6am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 7pm October 2 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 7pm October 2 to 4am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Canon's Town traffic signals for repairs.
• A30, from 7pm October 2 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tavistock Road, junction (A388), Launceston exit slip road closure for Cornwall Council works, diversion via A30 to Liftondown and A388.
• A30, from 7pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Indian Queens lane closures for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm October 9 to 6am October 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Carland Cross carriageway closures for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. No access to the westbound, A30 west of Mitchell, westbound, diversion via A3058 from Summercourt, A392 and A3075 to Chiverton Cross. Reverse for eastbound.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.