Cornwall's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 12 closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm August 5 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Scorrier to Chiverton Cross carriageway closure for road markings, diversion via minor road through Blackwater and B3277.
• A38, from 7.30pm August 5 to 4am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Trerulefoot to Carkeel two-way lights for drainage.
• A38, from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Island Shop to Moorswater carriageway closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A390 and B3254.
• A30, from 8pm August 7 to 4am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Cannaframe to Fivelanes - lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm August 8 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Chiverton Cross to Avers junction, Redruth, carriageway closure for road markings, diversion for light vehicles via B3277, minor road through Blackwater and A3047, HGV diversion via A390, A39, A393 and A3047.
• A38, from 7.30pm August 8 to 4am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Trerulefoot to Lower Clicker two-way signals for carriageway repair.
• A30, from 8pm August 8 to 4am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Colliford Lake, lane closure for emergency barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm August 9 to 6am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Camborne to Tolvaddon, lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm August 12 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carminow Cross exit slip road closure for surveys, diversion via A30 eastbound to Cardinham Down, then westbound to Callywith and A38.
• A38, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Notter Bridge to Landrake, two-way traffic lights for survey works.
• A30, from 11pm August 14 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Carminow Cross entry slip road closure for surveys, diversion via A38 and A30 eastbound to Cardinham Down.
• A30, from 7pm August 16 to 6am August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Avers junction, Redruth, to Scorrier carriageway closure for road markings, diversion for light vehicles via A3047, HGV diversion via A3047, A393, A39 and A390 to Chiverton Cross.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.