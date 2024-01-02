Cornwall's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 4am September 23 2023 to 6am March 23 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell contraflow for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. Variable speed restrictions.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am March 28 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8am to 4pm on January 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Temple Tor to Callywith lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm January 4 to 6am January 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Colliford Lake lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm January 4 to 4am January 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm January 8 to 6am January 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Scorrier to Boxheater (B3285) carriageway closures for improvement scheme, eastbound, diversion via Blackwater, A3075 and B3285, westbound, diversion via B3285, A3075, Blackwater and A3047 to Avers junction.
• A38, from 7pm January 8 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple lane closure for surveys.
• A30, from 7pm January 12 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carminnow to Callywith - lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm January 14 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bodmin Bypass lane closure for barrier works.
• A30, from 8pm January 14 to 6am January 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin Bypass lane closure for barrier works.
• A30, from 7pm January 15 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Innis Downs to Bodmin carriageway closures for surveys, eastbound, diversion via A389 and A38 to Callywith for A30 traffic or Carminow for A38 traffic. Reverse for westbound.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.