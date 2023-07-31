Cornwall's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am March 28 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm July 31 to 5am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Cannons Town - two-way signals for signage works.
• A38, from 8pm July 31 to 4am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Carminow to Turfdown two-way signals for drainage.
• A30, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carminow exit slip closed for drainage works. Diversion via Cardinham, Callywith, Launceston Road and A38.
• A30, from 7pm August 1 to 6am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Summercourt exit and entry slip road closures for Cornwall Council works, exit slip diversion via A30 eastbound to Highgate Hill junction, Indian Queens, entry slip diversion via A30 westbound to Carland Cross roundabout.
• A38, from 8pm August 2 to 4am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker to Menhenniot - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 8pm August 2 to 4am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Clicker lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm August 2 to 4am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Victoria to Highgate Hill - lay-by closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 7pm August 7 to 7am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Pennygillam, Launceston lane closure for Wildanet. Traffic signals on exit slip road.
• A30, from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A38, from 7.30pm August 14 to 4am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Trerulefoot to Carkeel traffic signals for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.