Cornwall restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Cornwall restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Thursday 22nd September 2022 8:50 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
The Pearl Exchange Horsebox, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Pitch And Putt, Crooklets Road, Bude, Cornwall was given the score after assessment on August 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,557 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,273 (82%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.