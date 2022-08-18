Cornwall restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

Cornwall restaurant handed new food hygiene ratingA Cornwall restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Thursday 18th August 2022 9:33 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Urban Kelt, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Office 5, 4 - 6 Crantock Street, Newquay, Cornwall was given the score after assessment on July 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,551 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,276 (82%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.