Cornwall restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

Cornwall restaurant handed new food hygiene ratingA Cornwall restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Tuesday 26th July 2022 8:55 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Chapel Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Port Isaac Pottery, Roscarrock Hill, Port Isaac, Cornwall was given the score after assessment on July 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,543 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,272 (82%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.