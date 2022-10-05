Cornwall restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Cornwall restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Wednesday 5th October 2022 8:22 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
The Old Watch House, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 The Square, St Mawes, Truro, Cornwall was given the score after assessment on September 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,567 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,284 (82%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.