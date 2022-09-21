Cornwall restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Cornwall restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Patrick Jack
Wednesday 21st September 2022 9:08 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Central Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 - 4 Market Square, Mevagissey, St Austell, Cornwall was given the score after assessment on August 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,556 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,273 (82%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.