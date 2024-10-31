POLITICIANS and business leaders in Cornwall have been reacting to yesterday’s budget, with a mix of criticism, disappointment, tentative relief and positivity, writes Lee Trewhela.
Among the headlines from Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ first budget were £1.3-billion new grant funding for local authority services in 2025/26, including at least £600-million in new grant funding for social care, £233-million additional spending in 2025/26 to prevent homelessness and a 3.2 per cent increase in Core Spending Power for local authorities in 2025/26.
There was a sense of relief at Cornwall Council – which is on a financial precipice – at her pledge to continue the Shared Prosperity Fund at a reduced level for a transition year by providing £900 million for local authorities to invest in local growth in 2025/26, in advance of wider funding reforms.
There was also the promise of an additional £500-million in capital funding for local roads maintenance and an extension of the 100 per cent business rates retention for Cornwall Council for 2025/26.
Here’s how people across Cornwall have reacted: