WITH widespread price increases set to come into play in April, consumers are being encouraged to join more than a quarter of Brits who haggle their bills.
With broadband and mobile phone prices set to rise on this month for millions of Brits, the experts at Go.Compare Broadband are urging bill payers to put their negotiation skills to the test.
Research from the comparison site found that nearly four in ten (39 per cent) Brits have already haggled their bills due to the cost-of-living crisis, while a further 28 per cent plan to do so soon.
The survey also revealed that successful hagglers saved an average of £106.75 in 2024, with those aged 35 to 45 securing the biggest average savings of £132.01.
Regionally, those living in the North East of England are leading the way, with residents saving an average of £153.80, followed by the East of England (£133.27) and the East Midlands (£119.94).
When asked which bills they successfully negotiated, broadband and TV topped the list with 48% per cent of respondents saying they’d managed to reduce the cost.
Closely following broadband was mobile phone contracts, which around 38 per cent of respondents said they had managed to haggle.
The remaining list included:
- Car insurance - 37 per cent
- Home insurance- 32 per cent
- Energy - 30 per cent
- Credit card - 15 per cent
- Pet insurance- 14 per cent
- Mortgage or rent costs - 13 per cent
- Other insurance costs -12 per cent
Nathan Blackler, spokesperson for Go.Compare Broadband, commented: “It’s really encouraging to see that so many people are haggling on their bills, but it’s clear that some don’t realise the power a simple phone call could make. As our research shows, negotiating can save you over £100 on your bills, and it’s also a good opportunity to check you’re getting the best deal from your provider.
“With millions facing price hikes from April 1, now is the perfect time to review your outgoings and see where you could be overpaying. If you feel nervous about haggling, we’ve put together our top tips to haggle with your broadband provider:
- Do your homework: Research better deals elsewhere, especially if they offer faster broadband speeds and make a note so you have the details in front of you when you call.
- Highlight any issues: If you’ve experienced slow speeds, dropped signals or poor service, mention it while negotiating.
- Get it on record: If you’re offered a great deal, write it down and repeat it back to confirm. Calls are recorded, so having written proof helps avoid any misunderstandings, so if your written confirmation says something different, this stands you in the best stead to contest it.
- Don’t feel rushed: Some salespeople may push you to accept an offer straight away, but take your time. And remember, if you find yourself agreeing to a contract you aren’t sure about, you have the legal right to cancel the contract within 14 days.”