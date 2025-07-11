EVENTS across the county will be commemorating the 80th anniversary of VJ Day on Friday, August 15.
As Europe celebrated the surrender of German forces on VE Day (May 8 1945), thousands of British, Commonwealth and Allied Armed Forces personnel were still involved in bitter fighting in the Far East.
Victory over Japan Day on August 15 marked the surrender of Japan forces, which in effect ended the Second World War.
For months after VE Day war continued to wage in the Asia-Pacific region and only came to an end after two atomic bombs were dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
80 years on the UK are remembering the contribution of all British, Commonwealth and Allied Forces, without whom victory and the freedoms and way of life enjoyed today would have not been possible.
Despite the relief that war was over, there was also great sadness, the human cost of the Pacific War was enormous and many eagerly awaited the safe return of loved ones.
90,332 British troops were casualties in the war against Japan, of which 29,968 died and 12,433 were held as prisoners of war.
Many hoped the end of the war would mean they would be able to finally return home after years fighting abroad, but unfortunately, the end of the war did not lead to the immediate reunification of families and friends.
For millions of service personnel from Britain and the Commonwealth, it would take months or maybe even years to be reunited with loved ones, some whom they hadn’t seen for more than five years.
The legacy of VJ Day continues to this day as many of Britain’s diverse communities are descendants of the men and women who sacrificed so much alongside British forces in the war against Japan.
Many of the events that took place across the county in May commemorated both VE and VJ Day at the same time, but some locations across Cornwall will be marking VJ Day once more next month.
Find out what is planned in your area:
Bude
Bude-Stratton Town Council will host a service of commemoration on August 15, which will take place at the Bude War Memorial on Shalder Hill, beginning at 10.50am, led by Deacon Debbie Marsh.
To honour those who served and sacrificed, the Union Flag will be flown from the flagpole on Shalder Hill throughout the day. Members of the public are warmly invited to attend the service and take a moment to reflect on the significance of this historic anniversary.
Camborne
Camborne Town Council are holding a flag flying ceremony at 8.50am on August 15 at the Passmore Edwards Building in line with the National Flag Raising.
A church service organised by the Royal British Legion will be taking place at Camborne Parish Church at 10.45am. The RBL are then holding an ‘afternoon tea’ style event in the Church Hall following the service.
Camelford
A service will take place at St Julitta’s Church, Lanteglos by Camelford on August 15 at 6pm.
Prior to the service, wreaths will be laid at the War Memorial by the mayor of Camelford and a representative of The Royal British Legion, followed by a two minute silence. After the service the church bells will be rung.
Falmouth
To mark this significant occasion a short flag raising ceremony will take place at 9am outside the Municipal Buildings on The Moor, followed by a commemoration Service at the Memorial Garden in Kimberley Park on August 15.
Flags will also be raised at the Memorial Garden in Kimberley Park and Falmouth Cemetery. The service will be conducted by Reverend Robert Jackson, Royal Navy Chaplain and RNAS Culdrose.
Helston
The Town Council are holding a Beacon Lighting Event at the Grylls Monument on August 15 at 9.30pm to commemorate the anniversary.
The Mayor will be laying a wreath on behalf of the town, any organisations or individuals who also wish to lay wreaths are welcome to.
Indian Queens
A Cornish tea is being staged at Indian Queens Victory Hall on August 17 at 4.30pm.
There will be an illustrated talk by Dick Cole about the 17 servicemen and the one woman from our local area who lost their lives in the conflict. The talk will also cover information about the Home Front between 1939 and 1945.
Looe
The Looe RBL Branch will be present in the Looe Guildhall Rose Garden from 10am on August 15.
There will be a stall with information on the Legion and some Legion wares. They will be accepting contributions for the Poppy Appeal and the unique Poppy Man will be there.
Just prior to midday the majority of our members will move to the Looe War Memorials, for the two minutes silence, just leaving a skeleton crew in the Rose Garden. Between 1pm and 3pm music will be provided in the Rose Garden by the local, broad genre group, the NobZ.
Liskeard
VJ Day celebrations will be taking place in the form of a street party on Fore Street from 11.30am to 2pm. There will be food, music from that era, a fun quiz, while the best dressed person of that era will receive a prize.
The commemorative Drumhead Service will be held on Sunday, August 17 at 1pm at the Cattle Market. The event will feature a short act of worship, the reading of the tribute, the National Anthem and Last Post.
A roll of honour will remember those from Liskeard who died in the Far East.
Nansledan
Cornwall County Royal British Legion is inviting members of the public to a service and wreath laying at RBL Woodlands, Nansledan on August 15 at 5pm.
Penzance
The public are invited to the Memorial Garden in Penlee Park to take part in the national two-minute silence at 12 noon on August 15 to honour the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.
The Service of Commemoration, which has been organised by Penzance Council, will begin at 11.50am.
Redruth
A one minute silence will take place at Treloweth Community Hall, Pool, Redruth on August 15 at 11am.
Tea, coffee and biscuits will be served in the hall following the silence, offering a time for quiet reflection and conversation. The event as been organised by Carn Brea Parish Council.
Saltash
A church service and wreath laying ceremony will be held at St Nicholas and St Faith Church.
The ceremony, which has been organised by Saltash Royal British Legion, is to take place on Friday, August 15 at 10am. There will be hymns, prayers, the Act of Remembrance and the Last Post.
After the service, there will be drinks and a get together at The Brunel Inn.
St Austell
St Austell Town Council is holding VJ Day Fun Day on Thursday, August 14, in the town centre, including free rides and games as well as dancing and Second World War artefacts.
The day will begin at 10.30am with a youth parade from St John’s Methodist Church to Holy Trinity Church led by Kernow Pipes & Drums. Then, at 11am, there will be a short service at Holy Trinity Church.
Company B will be performing on a stage in Alymer Square at noon and they will be followed by the Red Apple Honeys.
St Ives
A small wreath laying ceremony will take place on August 15 at the War Memorial.
The community will meet at the cenotaph for 10.45am for the service at 11am. The St Ives Royal British Legion building will be hosting a BBQ on Sunday, August 17.
Truro
The Truro Branch of the Royal British Legion will lead a formal wreath-laying service at the war memorial on Boscawen Street at 11am on August 15, with a beacon lighting ceremony at High Cross at 9pm as a further tribute to the day’s importance.
Wadebridge
Wadebridge Town Council is planning a small exhibition event in the Town Hall on August 15.
Wadebridge Photography Group along with Wadebridge Museum, Old Cornwall Society and the Royal British Legion will be providing displays of stories and photographs and memories of the time.
There will be refreshments with treats and cakes made from recipes of the war era available on the day.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.