The annual tour, promises to be an event where everyone with the support of their friends and families can enjoy Come Out For Cornwall Pride 2023.
Today's visit sees the Pride Bus stop off in Camelford, Launceston, Callington, Torpoint, Looe, Liskeard, Lostwithiel, and St Blazey, and we will be following the action as it unfolds.
CEO of Pride Cornwall, Matthew Kenworthy Gomes said: " With speakers and different activities within indoor locations, this is our opportunity to come together to live, laugh, celebrate & bring a very real stand in #solidarity for all marginalised people in our community and bring all communities together within our LGBTQ+ community and beyond. Let’s join together to share Cornwall Pride’s values."
We're joining the Cornwall Pride Bus on its tour and you can see the latest updates in this live blog!