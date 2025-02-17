THE day our Cornish patron saint, St Piran, is celebrated is rapidly approaching and towns and villages across the county have confirmed there will be plenty for all to do as part of the day’s celebrations:
Bodmin
St Piran celebrations will take place on Wednesday, March 5, starting at The Old Library at 11.00am.
Hundreds of children from local primary schools will parade down Fore Street with adults lining the route. When the procession arrives at Mount Folly there will be speeches from dignitaries followed by the traditional children’s dances.
Bude
The local community are invited to join in the St Piran’s Day celebrations on Wednesday, March 5 (2pm) at the Elizabeth Mast on Summerleaze Downs.
The event will feature the raising of a large St Piran’s flag, alongside local school children. The occasion will include rousing renditions of classic Cornish songs, creating a fantastic atmosphere, and there will be a short speech in Cornish.
Camelford
There’s a number of activities for all the family as part of celebrations for St Piran’s Day on Wednesday, March 5.
At Camelford Library and Bookstart Bear, there will be a gardening club, a Cornish language session and a ‘bring a project’ session.
Meanwhile, at the Camelford Conservative Club, an evening of events begins at 6pm with a Cornish bingo, replete with Cornish themed prizes on offer for the winners. This will be followed by music from Callum Flew and a Trelawny Shout.
Falmouth
The Falmouth St Piran’s Day Parade is an event specifically aimed at local primary school children, many of whom are coming to dance and take part on Wednesday, March 5.
The day starts with Cornish music on The Moor at 9.30am. 10am the dance sets off The Moor along Webber Street, on to Prince of Wales Pier and then Market Street before walking along to King Charles Church.
At around 10.40am on arrival people will go straight into the church where they will be directed down the 1st aisle and along the front up the 3rd aisle to collect refreshments.
At 11am is The Story of St Piran, followed by Poetry prize giving and winners of each class reading their poem. 11.40am will see the Singing of Trelawny.
Helston
The town of Helston is set to come alive in celebration of Cornwall’s patron saint with their St Piran’s Day Lantern Parade on Saturday, March 8.
This family friendly event promises an evening of light, music, and community spirit at Helston Boating Lake and Coronation Park. The festivities will begin at 5pm with live music.
At 6:30pm, the Lantern Parade will illuminate the night, as participants of all ages showcase their handcrafted lanterns and see the impressive lanterns created by City of Lights in a stunning procession,
Local schools, community groups, and individuals have been working hard to create beautiful lanterns that will brighten the streets of Helston, making for a magical and memorable evening. Visit the Helston Town Council or Truro City of Lights Facebook page for more information or to join a lantern workshop.
This event was created and supported by South Kerrier Alliance CIC, Museum of Cornish Life, Helston CIC and Trevow CIC.
Launceston
With St Piran’s Day fast approaching, school children in the area have begun to practise their songs and Cornish dances in order to participate in this year’s Launceston Children’s Parade.
2019 saw the first Launceston Children’s Parade and the event has grown year on year. This year, 400 pupils from 14 local schools, will be joined by residents from Bowden Derra, who are noted for cleverly being able to sign the words of the songs.
The mayor of Launceston, councillors and invited dignitaries will follow standard bearer Isabelle Gribble who leads the parade. Spectators in the town square will be alerted of the parade’s approach by piper Keith Sutherland who is now a regular feature of the event.
This year’s parade takes place on Wednesday, March 5 at 10am; starting from the castle entrance, the throng parades up to the town square. Promoted and organised by Launceston Town Council, all visitors and residents are encouraged to come along to the town square to watch, but also to join in the singing.
The dances include Mr Martin’s Reel as well as the Lanson Dance which was first performed in 2022 for Prince Charles and Camila, now King Charles and Queen Camilla.
The parade is the culmination of the Town Council working closely with local schools and organisations to ensure, not only providing a fun day to remember, but also promoting the sense and importance of Cornish heritage.
Liskeard
Celebrate the start of Sterts’ 2025 season in their brand-new Barn Theatre with The Art of Troyl on St. Piran’s Day on Wednesday, March 5 at 7pm.
Join Jackson’s Claret, the new champions of Cornish music, for an unforgettable night of tunes, stories, and dancing. From called dances led by the legendary Tros an Treys dancers to the joy of Nos Lowen, experience Cornish tradition reimagined for the 21st century.
Lostwithiel
Lostwithiel Concert Series, Lowender and Endelienta Arts present a St. Piran’s Special Concert on Thursday, March 6.
This is the debut concert of a new Cornish Language vocal harmony group, Hireth, which brings together vocalist Millie Young, multi-instrumentalist Daniel Woodfield, composer Matthew Thomason and songwriter Anna Anise.
Join in a night of Kernewek songs from contemporary folk and acoustic acts, including Hireth, with support from the ethereal sounds of Elizabeth Freeborn and a special acoustic set by Martha Woods.
Newquay
NEWQUAY is staging its annual festivities for St Piran’s Day to show its Cornish pride.
The Newquay St Piran’s Festival planning group is organising various activities to mark the occasion, which will include singing, dancing and the annual grand parade.
The celebrations will get underway with Stories & Songs being held at Newquay Library on Saturday, March 1 at 1pm.
A Cornish language taster class led by Liz Carne with Gareth Horner will be held at the library at 2pm.
Newquay Rowing Club’s famous egg and bacon pie competition will be staged on Sunday, March 2 at 3pm. Entries to be in for judging by 3pm.
Newquay St Piran’s Trail fun activity will be held on March 1 and 2. Maps can be collected from Visit Newquay or downloaded from the group’s website.
A St Piran’s Eve concert will be staged at the Great Western Hotel and Steam Bar on Tuesday, March 4.
The St Piran’s Day parade, the centrepiece of the festival, will depart Beachfield Avenue on Wednesday, March 5 at 4pm.
A children’s Ceilidh supported by Oll an Gwella and U3A Dancers will be held at St Micheal’s Church at 4.30pm.
A Cornish quiz will be staged at the Central Inn at 7pm and the Trelawney Shout will be held at the venue at 9pm, which will be led by Oll an Gwella.
A Trelawney Shout will also be held at 9pm at Newquay Rowing Club, which will be led by the Newquay Rowing Club Singers.
Newquay Rowing Club Singers will perform at The Cornishman in Crantock on Saturday, March 8 at 8pm.
Penryn
People can celebrate St Piran’s Day with traditional Cornish food, dancing and music at Falmouth University’s Penryn campus on Friday March 7 (4.30pm to 7pm).
Musicians, academics and storytellers will help those attending to bring the traditional, yet evolving story of St Piran, followed by a Nos Lowen and refreshments.
Festivities will open with an interactive workshop on the importance of storytelling in Cornish culture, exploring how the story of St Piran can be adapted to contemporary Cornish needs. This will culminate in a co-produced story of St Piran for all to enjoy.
Pasties and sweet treats will be available and there will be stalls hosted by community organisations who are focused on Cornish heritage and culture.
There will be live music and dancing to Cornish tunes at a Nos Lowen led by the TANEK dance band
Penzance
The St Piran's celebrations in Penzance are organised by St Piran in Penwith, who have received funding from Penzance Council.
They will be hosting their annual concert for St Piran’s Day on Tuesday, March 4 at 7pm at St. Johns Hall and the St Piran's Day Procession and Furry will start at 10.15am at the Top of Causeway Head on Wednesday, March 5.
Over 500 children will dance down through Causewayhead, into Queen Square, through Parade Street and then to Morrab Gardens. Then there will sing a rousing rendition of ‘Trelawney’ before heading back up Morrab Road.
At the Yacht Inn, there is a St Piran’s Day dance and shout with Pensans Morris. the Cornwall-wide Trelawny Shout will be heard, a mass singing of the national anthem takes place at 9pm which will be followed by more tunes and merriment.
Perranporth
The original St Piran Procession across the dunes to St Piran's Oratory and then onto St Piran's Old Church takes place on Sunday, March 2.
Celebrate Cornwall’s patron saint at his original site of worship, the oldest Christian building on mainland UK, St Piran’s Oratory.
Walk from Perran Sands holiday park across to dunes, stopping at the Oratory and heading onto the second Church, which was built after the Oratory was subsumed by the sands.
Bring along flags, daffodils and singing voices. Parking from 1pm, meet at 2pm on Piran Point at the Perran Sands holiday park site.
Portscatho
The community can come and celebrate St. Piran’s Day at The Plume of Feathers, Portscatho on Tuesday, March 5.
Du Hag Owr will be performing shanties starting at 7:30pm, and we invite everyone to join in for the traditional Trelawny shout at 9pm. Indulge in Cornish pasties and enjoy some delicious Cornish ales throughout the evening.
Redruth
There's so much to discover at Redruth's St Piran's Festival on Saturday, March 1, an event that’s a Celtic celebration, encapsulating modern Cornish culture while also embracing tradition.
The day begins with an opening ceremony at 10am near the Alcove in Market Strand. At 10.15am, shortly after the opening, artist Marc Craig will reveal the first permanent mural in his Ark of Extinction Global Project.
At 11am the parade will leave from Lemmings Court, making its way through the town until it ends just outside the Regal Cinema, ready for the Trelawney Shout at midday.
Visitors can browse the Cornish Market between 10am-3pm, located inside Market Hall and along Market Strand. There will also be musical performances, free activities, and a Red Squirrel Trail running throughout the town.
St Austell
St Austell’s St Piran’s Day event is for one and all to enjoy.
The event is being held in St Austell town centre on March 1 from 10am until 3pm. There will be a craft fair in Fore Street and Kernewek taster lessons in the old Peacocks store in Aylmer Square (10am-1.30pm).
Kres will be in the White Hart Hotel on Church Street. From 11am-1pm there will be a series of talks followed by music from 2pm until 4pm.
At 1.30pm in Aylmer Square, the parade will set off around St Austell headed by local musicians. The Trelawney Shout will take place when the procession returns to Aylmer square. There will be speeches after the parade from invited speakers.
Truro
Truro Old Cornwall Society and Truro City Council are counting down the days to the annual St Piran’s Parade on Wednesday, March 5.
Participants will muster at Lemon Quay from 12.30pm with the parade starting at 1pm, making its way through the city centre to arrive at High Cross for speeches and a rousing rendition of Trelawny. The event will end at 2pm.
A shop window dressing competition will be judged on the morning of March 5 by deputy mayor Cllr Sam Rabey and town crier Lionel Knight. The winners will be announced at High Cross at 1.30pm and given a trophy to display for the year.
The City of Truro Steam Roller, which rolled many of the city’s thoroughfares, will be available to view all day on Lemon Quay.