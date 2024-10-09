THE winners of the latest Premium Bonds prize draw have been announced — with 45 lucky winners in Cornwall scooping up a combined prize total of £610,000 for high value prizes only.
New research from online bingo reviews website topratedbingosites.co.uk analysed the latest data from National Savings and Investment (NS&I) after the winners of the October Premium Bonds prize draw were announced — with five lucky people in Cornwall scooping up a big win of £50,000.
Whilst no lucky winners from Cornwall scooped up any of the top prizes, five people in Cornwall won £25,000, 12 people won £10,000, and 23 people won £5,000.
Of the 45 winners from Cornwall, the average holding amount of Premium Bonds was £40,075.
At the national level, there were 1,503 winners of high value prizes for the month of October. In total £46,135,000 was won between 3,269 winners, with two people winning the £1-million jackpot, 88 people winning £100,000, a further 177 winners scooping up £50,000, 353 securing £25,000, and 883 welcoming £10,000.
The luckiest region, based on winnings per £1000 in holdings, was Gloucestershire, whose winners received £2,410,000 with only £3,150,671 in holdings - £764 for every £1000 held.
Mike Bennett, chief author and industry expert at topratedbingosites.co.uk said: "This data shows why Premium Bonds continue to be such a popular savings choice for so many people. They offer the perfect balance between safety and excitement, combining a secure place to store your money with the thrill of potentially winning a tax-free cash prize.
“What makes Premium Bonds particularly appealing is that you don’t risk losing your initial investment, while still having the opportunity to win big. Premium Bonds offer something truly unique, and that’s why they remain a firm favourite for savers who want a bit more excitement from their savings."